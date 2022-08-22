 Muhammad Syed charged with a third killing - Albuquerque Journal

Muhammad Syed charged with a third killing

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Muhammad Atif Syed (2nd Judicial District Court)

A man identified by police as a suspect in the killings of four Muslim men was charged Monday with a third count of murder in the shooting death of Naeem Hussein, 25.

Muhammad Atif Syed, 51, was arrested Aug. 9 on two open counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1.

A grand jury indictment issued Monday added the third count of first-degree murder in the Aug. 5 shooting death of Naeem Hussein.

A grand jury convened on Friday and issued an indictment containing three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the three shooting deaths, 2nd Judicial District Attorney spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez said Monday.

“In the time between the arrest warrant for the homicides of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, and the convening of the Grand Jury Friday, additional evidence deriving from cell phones came to light enabling us to present the homicide of Naeem Hussain to the Grand Jury,” Rodriguez said in a written statement.

“Mr. Hussain’s murder was not initially included in the prior charges because we recently received evidence found at the scene on Truman St. NE which corroborated Mr. Syed’s own statements,” Rodriguez said.

The district attorney’s office continues to work with law enforcement to investigate the November 2021 shooting death of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, Rodriguez.

Ahmadi was killed behind a halal market he owned with his brother. Albuquerque police have identified Syed as a key suspect in Ahmadi’s killing. But as of Monday, no charges have been filed in his death.

Naeem Hussain was shot to death Aug. 5 in a parking lot outside Lutheran Family Services after he attended a funeral service at Islamic Center of New Mexico for Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain.

The killings of four Muslim men, including three in late July and early August, drew national attention and caused fear in Albuquerque’s Muslim community.

Syed was arrested near Santa Rosa while he was driving east on Interstate 40 toward Texas. A SWAT team searched his Southeast Albuquerque apartment and police say they found the gun that fired the bullets that killed Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain.

 

 

