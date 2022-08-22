‘LaRoy’ to film in ABQ; John Magaro and Steve Zahn lead cast

John Magaro and Steve Zahn will lead the feature film “LaRoy.”

On Monday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the project, which will film in and around Albuquerque beginning in late August.

“LaRoy” is the story of a man named Ray who discovers his wife is cheating on him and decides to kill himself. Before he can pull the trigger, he is mistaken for a low-rent hired killer. Desperate for a little respect, and with nothing else to live for, Ray decides to take the job — and soon begins to question whether he made the right choice.

It is directed by Shane Atkinson and produced by Caddy Vanasirikul, Sébastien Aubert and Jérémie Guiraud.

“We are thrilled to have John Magaro and Steve Zahn play these characters that will highlight the full range and versatility of their talent,” Aubert said. “Shane’s original and singular vision, combined with our amazing cast and beautiful New Mexico scenery, will make this film a fun and wild ride for the audience.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 30 New Mexico crew members, 24 New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 70 New Mexico background talent.

Magar is known for his roles in “First Cow,” “Sylvie’s Love” and “The Umbrella Academy” and “Orange is the New Black.”

Zahn has starred in “The White Lotus” and “Dallas Buyer’s Club” and “Reality Bites.”