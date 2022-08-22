 Flooding lingers in southern NM from weekend rain - Albuquerque Journal

Flooding lingers in southern NM from weekend rain

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Heavy rains flooded the Carlsbad Caverns Highway on Saturday, stranding about 200 people at the visitors’ center. (Courtesy of Laura Steele/National Park Service)

Southern New Mexico is reeling from storms this past weekend that flooded rivers and roads, stranded drivers and temporarily closed Carlsbad Caverns.

Regional rain chances are expected to drop off this week.

But the National Weather Service is warning that the Pecos River between Roswell and Artesia in Chaves County could continue to rise to levels not seen in at least 80 years.

Meteorologist Daniel Porter said that areas north of Roswell received as much as 6.4 inches of rain from Aug. 15 to 22.

“That water has to go somewhere at some point in time, and we are seeing that down the Pecos River,” Porter said.

On Saturday, sections of the main road at Carlsbad Caverns National Park flooded with water that was about 20 feet deep.

Park rangers had already begun to evacuate visitors and close inbound traffic.

Park officials said that about 200 visitors and staff had been stranded at the visitors center for about nine hours on Saturday.

“Ranger programs and activities were provided to visitors to help with the long wait until the road reopened,” the park posted on its Facebook page. “The park’s concessions operator reopened to make food available to visitors.”

All visitors and staff were evacuated just before midnight on Saturday.

The park reopened on Monday, along with the main road to the visitor center and cavern.

But at least one park road remained closed because of flood damage and ongoing flooding threats.

NWS hydrologist Andrew Mangham said the slow-moving water could boost Pecos River levels on Tuesday to record flows south of Roswell.

Chaves County Sheriff Deputies cross a flooded road east of Roswell to assist a stranded vehicle. Recent rains have caused the Pecos River to reach record levels. (courtesy of Chaves County Sheriff’s Office)

“The water was quick to rise, but it’s receding quite slowly, and that has a lot to do with the typography in the area,” he said. “We’re talking about an area with lots of graded channels, and wide open floodplains, and so the water is slowly drifting its way down.”

Mangham warned residents not to drive through flooded roads.

On Saturday, Eddy County Emergency Management reported a rescue of a family in their vehicle that was swept away in floodwaters southwest of Carlsbad.

The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office on Monday also assisted a stranded vehicle on a flooded road east of Roswell.

Southeast New Mexico bore the brunt of weekend rains.

But storms over the McBride Fire burn scar also flooded several Ruidoso roads over the weekend.

Precipitation could ramp up across the northern part of the state this week.

The rain could cause flooding in the Cerro Pelado and Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scars.

“Monsoon season doesn’t want to give up just yet,” Porter said.

