South Valley elementary school shows off love of reading

Scary stories aren’t for everyone.

Sometimes, they’re too real — like for Connor Yates, a fourth grader at Navajo Elementary School who said one Christmas-themed story stuck with him for months.

“I stopped reading ‘Goosebumps’ because one book just gave me nightmares,” he told the Journal.

But Yates’ love for reading prevailed — now, he sticks to the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series — allowing him to help his classmates pull to the front of this year’s Club Read program. The program is put on by the Albuquerque Isotopes and Dion’s every year, and challenges students to read at least six books over a nearly five-month period.

In all, 249 students out of Navajo’s roughly 375 turned in scorecards, school librarian Jessica Kehler said, adding that scorecards are complete when a kid reaches six books. That adds up to a total of 1,494 books.

“This was just such a great way for us to come together as a school, as a community,” she said. “It really helped the parents get involved, the teachers get involved — it was just wonderful, all the way around.”

The classics — including the uber-popular “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Captain Underpants” series — prevail among Navajo students.

But they also love reading some lesser-known series, like “Pete the Cat” books. They even have a bulletin board featuring the series’ beloved titular character hung up in the library, among its rows and rows of roughly four-foot tall bookshelves.

Navajo has a formidable record in the Club Read program, having seen the most participation of any school five times from 2014 to this year, a Dion’s spokesperson said. But in 2019, Navajo was dethroned, and it stayed that way in part because the contest had to be modified the last two years.

Kehler saw this year as her opportunity to get back on top, which Navajo did — triumphing over a record 228 total schools with its nearly 250 scorecards.

Kehler, with the help of a stuffed bear that mans the library circulation desk when she’s not around, said she is Navajo’s “biggest cheerleader for reading on campus.” Still, she said she alone couldn’t have motivated students to finish all the books they did.

“It wouldn’t have happened without the teachers,” she said. “Especially the primary teachers — they read (students) some of the books, they kept all the scorecards … It was really an act of love on the teachers’ part.”

Learning opportunities and encouragement aside, the kids had plenty of motivation to fill out their scorecards. After all, what would a Dion’s book club be without the promise of pizza?

Over the course of the program, which spans from March to July, 15 classes were rewarded with pizza parties for their literary conquests, Kehler said. Oftentimes, she was the one to pick up the pies.

“I would call my guy at Dion’s, … jump in the Mini Cooper and go,” she said, adding that she would parade around Navajo’s campus with the boxes when she got back. “I’d make a big deal out of (it) … they should be eating pizza with their classmates in person after reading books together.”

But all the reading meant much more than a title — or some pizza — to the school’s students, who emphasized that books offer inspiring, real-life lessons they can use.

Derek Ortiz, a fifth grader, said the first chapter book he read came from the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. Though he said it was a challenging read, he was able to get through it because he was inspired by the novel’s message.

“It was hard at times,” Ortiz said. “I read it all because the crazy part is that he used to get bullied a lot.”

“I (got) inspiration … ‘Don’t let yourself get bullied, just go tell teachers,'” he added.