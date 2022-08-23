Legislature has already championed choice and charters

I would like to respectfully respond to New Mexico Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow’s opinion article that appeared in the Journal on Aug. 16, “It’s time for school choice for students, parents, educators.”

She states, “Why not try something new? The ways of the past have failed and now is the time to institute fundamental change – school choice. … Let’s give students options, even the ‘dreaded’ voucher.”

Former Republican state Sen. Ramsey Gorham introduced the school choice bill; it was passed with bipartisan support. Former Republican state Sen. Mark Boitano who served 11 years in the N.M. Legislature was considered the champion of “charter schools.” He introduced funding for charter schools, also passed and signed with bipartisan support.

As the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools stated, “Senator Boitano has shown leadership and continued commitment to high-quality charter schools throughout his time as a public servant.” Also enhancing school choice: In March of this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bipartisan House Bill 43 that will improve charter school facilities funding.

We have school choice in New Mexico, but with all due respect, I believe what Dow should understand is what we desperately need is more social workers, counselors and family advocates who make house calls to let parents know of their options and to help with social, family and community problems.

Maybe our distinguished representative could introduce a bill that would help New Mexicans become more informed and involved in our educational institutions and process. Also, as for “vouchers” in New Mexico, which Rep. Dow atones to, I personally would be for vouchers if:

No. 1, All schools would accept the voucher as a total payment for attending their school.

No. 2: The school would agree to accept any student who applies including students with developmental disabilities, physical disabilities or those with emotional problems.

No. 3: These schools agree to provide student transportation to and from school.

No. 4: These schools agree to provide textbooks for students.

All of these items are guaranteed by all New Mexico public schools.

When I see the supporters of vouchers agree to these requirements, I will then begin to consider that they are well intentioned New Mexicans who are really concerned about our kids and schools.

Phil Ewing is a former educational analyst for New Mexico Speakers Raymond Sanchez and Ben Lujan