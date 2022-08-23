OneRepublic postpones Aug. 23 show in ABQ

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 22 to announce that the Tuesday, Aug. 23 show at Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque is postponed. The Phoenix show was also postponed the night before.

Tedder posted that the band is looking for a makeup date in mid-September.

He apologized in the post saying, “2 weeks ago I lost my voice from a sinus infection that turned into a bad cold which lasted up until yesterday,” he says. “As crazy as it sounds – I sang thru 7 shows in the last 10 days by sheer will, stubbornness & idiocy (and steroids). Yesterday my vocal chords said “enough.”

Tedder’s doctor advised him to take the night off to avoid permanent damage.

For up-to-date information, visit livenation.com.