 OneRepublic postpones Aug. 23 show in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

OneRepublic postpones Aug. 23 show in ABQ

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

OneRepublic announced its Albuquerque date on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Isleta Amphitheater is postponed. (Courtesy of The Lede Company)

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 22 to announce that the Tuesday, Aug. 23 show at Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque is postponed. The Phoenix show was also postponed the night before.

Tedder posted that the band is looking for a makeup date in mid-September.

He apologized in the post saying, “2 weeks ago I lost my voice from a sinus infection that turned into a bad cold which lasted up until yesterday,” he says. “As crazy as it sounds – I sang thru 7 shows in the last 10 days by sheer will, stubbornness & idiocy (and steroids). Yesterday my vocal chords said “enough.”

Tedder’s doctor advised him to take the night off to avoid permanent damage.

For up-to-date information, visit livenation.com.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » OneRepublic postpones Aug. 23 show in ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
OneRepublic postpones Aug. 23 show in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic took to ... Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 22 to announce that the Tuesday, Aug. 23 show at Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque ...
2
South Valley elementary school shows off love of reading
ABQnews Seeker
Scary stories aren't for everyone. Sometimes, ... Scary stories aren't for everyone. Sometimes, they're too real — like for Connor Yates, a fourth grader at Navajo Elementary School who said one ...
3
Ronchetti pitches tax cuts, unemployment changes to biz leaders
2022 election
including Democratic legislators present for his ... including Democratic legislators present for his speech — of doing too little to reduce crime. 'We have to create an environment here that makes ...
4
Flooding lingers in southern NM from weekend rain
ABQnews Seeker
Southern New Mexico is reeling from ... Southern New Mexico is reeling from storms this past weekend that flooded rivers and roads, stranded drivers and temporarily closed Carlsbad Caverns. Regional rain ...
5
'LaRoy' to film in ABQ; John Magaro and Steve ...
ABQnews Seeker
John Magaro and Steve Zahn will ... John Magaro and Steve Zahn will lead the feature film 'LaRoy.' On Monday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the project, which will film ...
6
Muhammad Syed charged with a third killing
ABQnews Seeker
A grand jury has indicted Muhammad ... A grand jury has indicted Muhammad Atif Syed on three counts of first-degree murder in a series of shootings that rattled Albuquerque's Muslim community ...
7
Benjamin Bratt, Natasha Lyonne to film 'Poker Face' in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A new TV series, 'Poker Face,' ... A new TV series, 'Poker Face,' will film one episode in Albuquerque. The New Mexico State Film Office announced that production will begin principal ...
8
Woman shot and killed, APD officers witness shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are looking for a ... Albuquerque police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed a woman in front of officers early Monday morning near Second ...
9
Exxon subsidiary pays fine in NM for environmental violations
ABQnews Seeker
Firm has been cooperative, state says Firm has been cooperative, state says