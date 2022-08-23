Trial begins in ex-investigators’ suit against APD

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

After Sally Dyer joined the Albuquerque Police Department’s sex crimes unit in 2008, a friend confided in her that she had been raped as a 13-year-old by a masked man who broke into her home.

Dyer began researching the case and discovered that evidence collected as part of her friend’s rape kit had never been tested. That case ended with a conviction.

And Dyer quickly discovered that there were other kits sitting on the shelves that had not been tested.

Eight years later, in 2016, then-state auditor Tim Keller announced his office had discovered thousands of rape kits had not been tested throughout the city and state.

Over the next couple of years a multi-agency effort was launched to clear the backlog and get justice for survivors of sexual assault.

Dyer – who left APD in 2013 but returned on a contract basis as a civilian in 2016 – and two other former investigators in the sex crimes unit allege that their work clearing the rape kit backlog, implementing trauma-informed interview techniques and investigating serial rapists, was stymied within the department.

Dyer, Mandi Abernathy and Teresa Caryn Romero filed their whistleblower lawsuit in June 2020. Opening statements and testimony before Judge Nancy Franchini began Monday morning.

The suit describes their supervisor, Sgt. Amanda Wild, as vindictive and quick to scream at them – even across the room – and humiliate them.

“Victims have no justice and ultimately the sex crimes increased in our community,” said attorney Joleen Youngers, who is representing the three women. “APD lost three skilled female veterans from the sex crimes unit. They lost their careers investigating sex crimes. Each is going to explain to you how her career at APD unraveled.”

Youngers and her co-counsel, civil rights attorney Shannon Kennedy, plan to call former police chief Michael Geier as one of the witnesses. The city attorneys plan to call Keller – who is now the mayor – former Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair and current Police Chief Harold Medina.

Over the course of several hours on Monday Dyer testified that Wild made it nearly impossible for her to do her job and in the end essentially forced her out of the department.

“I wanted to do the job the way it needed to be done with information being shared and serial offenders being tracked and victims being notified but I had to jump through obstacles to get it done,” Dyer said.

She said she tried to file a complaint with APD’s Internal Affairs but the conversation with a sergeant lasted about 10 minutes and it didn’t seem like “anyone in the department cared about working the backlog, or the outcome of the backlog, or the things that were happening to me trying to work the backlog or speak up for the victims.”

Dyer now works for the Rio Rancho Police Department.

She said she was told to stop keeping a list of serial rapists – which she had compiled of her own accord – and was told not to speak with staff from the District Attorney’s Office, APD’s victims advocates or other colleagues.

Dyer said when she began challenging directives from Wild, her supervisor made it very difficult for her time with APD to continue. Ultimately, she said, although she had been told APD had a part-time position for her and would help her get her law enforcement certification back, that didn’t happen and she was out of a job.

However, in cross examination assistant city attorney Justin Pennington made the case that Dyer – as a part-time contract employee – was not fully informed about what was going on in the unit and what the directives from the command staff were.

“Can we agree that Amanda Wild became your supervisor and she has authority to direct your activity?” he asked.

“Yes,” Dyer responded.

“Would you agree that she also had the authority to order you to discontinue tasks that were assigned to you by (your former sergeant)?” he asked.

“Yes,” she responded.

“Would you agree that you are required to follow the directive of Sgt. Wild?” he asked.

“As long as they were not improper or illegal,” she responded.

In reference to Dyer’s difficulties getting recertified to join APD as a sworn officer – which the lawsuit alleges were in retaliation for speaking out – Pennington asked whether she knew if others had the same experience.

Dyer said she didn’t know but – referencing correspondence she’d had with APD brass – acknowledged that “I don’t believe that things in this email are retaliatory if other people had the same email.”