 Exxon subsidiary pays $1.77 million in NM for injection well violations - Albuquerque Journal

Exxon subsidiary pays $1.77 million in NM for injection well violations

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A major oil company in southeast New Mexico has agreed to pay $1.77 million to the state for injection well violations.

The New Mexico Oil Conservation Division first fined XTO Permian Operating in February for expired permits and failure to test equipment, measure well pressure and submit reports.

Companies use underground injection wells to dispose of oilfield wastewater and other fluids that surface during drilling.

After the notice of violation, the Exxon subsidiary did a voluntary audit and inspection of all its injection sites in the state, according to an agency news release.

XTO found additional violations and reported them to the state.

OCD Director Adrienne Sandoval said the company has been cooperative and quickly corrected the violations.

“Every operator, no matter the size, is subject to the same requirements,” Sandoval said.

Last fall, the OCD updated company guidelines in the state’s southeast corner after the region saw an increase in small earthquakes linked to injection wells.

The new rules required companies to submit weekly water injection and pressure reports and monitor for seismic activity around the wells.

Home » From the newspaper » Exxon subsidiary pays $1.77 million in NM for injection well violations

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Suspect charged in third slaying
ABQnews Seeker
A grand jury has indicted Muhammad ... A grand jury has indicted Muhammad Atif Syed on three counts of first-degree murder in ...
2
New horned dinosaur species discovered in northwest NM
ABQnews Seeker
New species of a horned dinosaur ... New species of a horned dinosaur discovered in northwest New Mexico
3
Woman shot and killed, ADP officers witness shooting Downtown ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say at least one officer ... Authorities say at least one officer fired on the shooter, but the suspect was not struck and
4
Exxon subsidiary pays fine in NM for environmental violations
ABQnews Seeker
Firm has been cooperative, state says Firm has been cooperative, state says
5
NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water ...
Around the Region
In the foothills of the Rocky ... In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have ...
6
ABQ avionics firm announces plans to go public
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Aspen Avionics could soon go ... Albuquerque-based Aspen Avionics could soon go public on a U.S. stock exchange through its parent fi ...
7
EX: Man apprehended by authorities in multi-state crime spree
ABQnews Seeker
A man identified by Albuquerque police ... A man identified by Albuquerque police as the suspect in a Saturday shooting near Upto ...
8
Cannon Airman killed in motorcycle crash
ABQnews Seeker
An Airman assigned to Cannon Air ... An Airman assigned to Cannon Air Force Base died Sunday in a motorcycle crash. Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr, who was assigned to the ...
9
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire 100% contained
ABQnews Seeker
The fire reached 341,735 acres The fire reached 341,735 acres
10
UNM dental technology could shake up industry
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ startup to market magnetic anti-bacterial ... ABQ startup to market magnetic anti-bacterial toothpaste, toothbrush