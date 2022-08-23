 U. Michigan study to help those with autism improve driving - Albuquerque Journal

U. Michigan study to help those with autism improve driving

By Mike Householder / Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists in sharpening their driving skills.

The upcoming effort will be the second phase of a project funded by Ford Motor Co. that teams the Ann Arbor university with a local driving school.

During phase one of the study, researchers found that students with autism spectrum disorder detected fewer hazards than control participants during simulated drives.

But, according to lead researcher Elise Hodges, some extra work behind the wheel did the trick.

“Those folks that underwent training improved in two-thirds of hazards in the simulated drive,” said Hodges, a clinical associate professor in the University of Michigan’s neuropsychology program.

Tate Ellwood-Mielewski, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 3, is among those who plan to get back in the driver’s seat for phase two of the study.

“I do want to be able to drive … and get places where I want to go,” said Ellwood-Mielewski, a 23-year-old from Ann Arbor whose mother, Debbie Mielewski, was instrumental in pulling together the partners to make the study happen.

Mielewski had been harboring a growing concern about how her son would fare in the future with no driver’s license and his parents no longer around.

So, Mielewski, a technical fellow of sustainability at Ford, approached her boss in 2018 “and just blurted out: “Would you support a program to help autistic spectrum kids to learn how to drive?”

“And he immediately said, ‘Yes!'”

Ann Arbor Academy, a school for students with learning and social differences, hosted driving lessons. Hodges designed the simulated drives and oversaw the study. Ford footed the bill.

The goal, in part, was to provide an opportunity for those with autism spectrum disorder to improve their driving skills.

“Many of them … would like to drive, but getting from wanting to drive and being able to drive are two different things,” Hodges said.

Indeed, the first phase of the study found that, in addition to detecting hazards, students with autism tended to slow down and “stop short” in front of stop signs.

Hodges said she hopes the individualized driving sessions planned for phase two will bear fruit.

Either way, programs like this can go a long way toward helping those with autism overcome their doubts, Debbie Mielewski said.

“If we can just free them to think that they can do anything, I really think they can,” she said. “They need support. We should support them.”

Hodges said she hopes similar programs appear elsewhere.

“In the best-case scenario, I would hope that parents would learn that their teens or young adults who have ASD actually may be able to drive successfully,” she said. “And there may be some tools out there that they may not have been aware of.”

The second phase is expected to start in a month or two, Hodges said.

Home » Business » Health & Safety » U. Michigan study to help those with autism improve driving

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Las Vegas facing less than 30-day supply of clean ...
ABQnews Seeker
Residents are showering with buckets in ... Residents are showering with buckets in hopes of salvaging extra water for other uses. Restaurants are worried they may have to cut back on ...
2
Trial begins in ex-investigators' suit against APD
ABQnews Seeker
After Sally Dyer joined the Albuquerque ... After Sally Dyer joined the Albuquerque Police Department's sex crimes unit in 2008, a ...
3
Suspect charged in third slaying
ABQnews Seeker
A grand jury has indicted Muhammad ... A grand jury has indicted Muhammad Atif Syed on three counts of first-degree murder in ...
4
Woman shot and killed, APD officers witness shooting Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say at least one officer ... Authorities say at least one officer fired on the shooter, but the suspect was not struck and
5
New horned dinosaur species discovered in northwest NM
ABQnews Seeker
New species of a horned dinosaur ... New species of a horned dinosaur discovered in northwest New Mexico
6
OneRepublic postpones Aug. 23 show in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic took to ... Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 22 to announce that the Tuesday, Aug. 23 show at Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque ...
7
Ronchetti pitches tax cuts, unemployment changes to biz leaders
2022 election
Governor didn't attend NAIOP forum Governor didn't attend NAIOP forum
8
Exxon subsidiary pays fine in NM for environmental violations
ABQnews Seeker
Firm has been cooperative, state says Firm has been cooperative, state says
9
Arizona police shoot suspect in ABQ Uptown slaying
ABQnews Seeker
A man identified by Albuquerque police ... A man identified by Albuquerque police as the suspect in a Saturday shooting near Upto ...
10
Flooding lingers in southern NM from weekend
ABQnews Seeker
About 200 visitors and staff stranded ... About 200 visitors and staff stranded at Carlsbad Caverns