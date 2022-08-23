 2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer - Albuquerque Journal

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

By Joey Cappelletti and Ed White / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, a swift victory for prosecutors in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were also found guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, namely a bomb to blow up a bridge and stymie police if the kidnapping could be pulled off at Whitmer’s vacation home.

Croft, 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, was also convicted of another explosives charge. The jury deliberated for roughly eight hours over two days.

It was the second trial for the pair after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict after five days. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.

The result was a big win for the U.S. Justice Department following the shocking mixed outcome last spring.

“Today’s verdicts prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable. They will not succeed,” said Whitmer, a Democrat.

“But we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics,” she added. “Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic.”

During closing arguments Monday, a prosecutor had a blunt message: No one can strap on an AR-15 rifle and body armor and snatch a governor.

“But that wasn’t the defendants’ ultimate goal,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “They wanted to set off a second American civil war, a second American Revolution, something that they call the boogaloo. And they wanted to do it for a long time before they settled on Gov. Whitmer.”

The investigation began when Army veteran Dan Chappel joined a Michigan paramilitary group and became alarmed when he heard talk about killing police. He agreed to become an FBI informant and spent the summer of 2020 getting close to Fox and others, secretly recording conversations and participating in drills at “shoot houses” in Wisconsin and Michigan.

The FBI turned it into a major domestic terrorism case with two more informants and two undercover agents embedded in the group. Evidence showed the group had many gripes, particularly over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer early in the pandemic.

Fox, Croft and others, accompanied by the government operatives, traveled to northern Michigan to see Whitmer’s vacation home at night and a bridge that could be destroyed.

Defense attorneys tried to put the FBI on trial, repeatedly emphasizing through cross-examination of witnesses and during closing remarks that federal players were present at every crucial event and had entrapped the men.

Fox and Croft, they said, were “big talkers” who liked to smoke marijuana and were guilty of nothing but exercising their right to say vile things about Whitmer and government.

“This isn’t Russia. This isn’t how our country works,” Croft attorney Joshua Blanchard told jurors. “You don’t get to suspect that someone might commit a crime because you don’t like things that they say, that you don’t like their ideologies.”

Fox attorney Christopher Gibbons said the FBI isn’t supposed to create “domestic terrorists.” He described Fox as poor and living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop, which was a site for meetings with Chappel and an agent.

Whitmer has blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.

Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the kidnapping plot trial: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

___

White reported from Detroit.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Home » News » Nation » 2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Trial begins in ex-investigators' suit against APD
ABQnews Seeker
After Sally Dyer joined the Albuquerque ... After Sally Dyer joined the Albuquerque Police Department's sex crimes unit in 2008, a ...
2
Suspect charged in third slaying
ABQnews Seeker
A grand jury has indicted Muhammad ... A grand jury has indicted Muhammad Atif Syed on three counts of first-degree murder in ...
3
Las Vegas facing less than 30-day supply of clean ...
ABQnews Seeker
Residents are showering with buckets in ... Residents are showering with buckets in hopes of salvaging extra water for other uses. Restaurants are worried they may have to cut back on ...
4
Woman shot and killed, APD officers witness shooting Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say at least one officer ... Authorities say at least one officer fired on the shooter, but the suspect was not struck and
5
New horned dinosaur species discovered in northwest NM
ABQnews Seeker
New species of a horned dinosaur ... New species of a horned dinosaur discovered in northwest New Mexico
6
OneRepublic postpones Aug. 23 show in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic took to ... Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 22 to announce that the Tuesday, Aug. 23 show at Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque ...
7
Ronchetti pitches tax cuts, unemployment changes to biz leaders
2022 election
Governor didn't attend NAIOP forum Governor didn't attend NAIOP forum
8
Exxon subsidiary pays fine in NM for environmental violations
ABQnews Seeker
Firm has been cooperative, state says Firm has been cooperative, state says
9
Arizona police shoot suspect in ABQ Uptown slaying
ABQnews Seeker
A man identified by Albuquerque police ... A man identified by Albuquerque police as the suspect in a Saturday shooting near Upto ...
10
Flooding lingers in southern NM from weekend
ABQnews Seeker
About 200 visitors and staff stranded ... About 200 visitors and staff stranded at Carlsbad Caverns