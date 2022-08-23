Safe Sweat™ Officially Opens First Location

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aug 23, 2022–

Safe Sweat, a first-of-its-kind hybrid fitness concept combining the privacy of an at-home workout with the equipment and digital programming of a premium fitness facility, today officially opened its first location in Grandview Corners, South Surrey, BC. At the intersection of mental wellness and physical fitness, Safe Sweat offers a private fitness experience in fully equipped gym-like spaces called FITsuites, giving anyone who doesn’t want to workout in a group setting the best of both worlds.

Safe Sweat was founded by Emre Ozgur and Andrea Kloegman, two fitness industry experts with a combined 50 years’ experience working at the President and VP level for world-renowned brands. Having both witnessed and experienced body image issues and gym anxiety firsthand over the course of their careers, they sought to fill a void in the fitness industry with a gap-bridging solution for those wanting a premium workout experience without the potential judgment, ogling, discomfort or wait times that many experience at a traditional gym.

“Millions of people suffer from gym anxiety, but not enough people talk about it and we wanted to not only normalize the conversation but provide a solution,” says Safe Sweat founder Emre Ozgur. “By removing outside distractions, the need to wait for or wipe down equipment, and the stressors of working out in a busy public gym, the focus shifts back to the only person that matters: the person in the mirror.” Safe Sweat founder Andrea Kloegman adds, “We designed Safe Sweat for physical and mental empowerment, not to mention optimal workout efficiency.”

Safe Sweat’s flagship South Surrey location is 2,700-square-feet and features eight private FITsuites ranging in size from 150- to 250-square-feet. All rooms are equipped with high-end finishes, the highest standards of safety and cleanliness, and everything you need to train at your best, including top-of-the-line cardio, squat racks, resistance training and functional equipment. Dimmable lighting and recovery tools further support total body wellness. Each FITsuite has a large digital screen programmed with the Safe Sweat Fitness library so members can select from workouts categorized by body part, workout type, fitness level and more. All FITsuites are thoroughly sanitized in between sessions.

Safe Sweat membership options, including Sweat Lite, Sweat and Sweat Max, range from $160 to $275 per month and are still currently available at preferred rates HERE. All memberships are available month-to-month with no contract. Members are able to seamlessly book FITsuites in 50-minute intervals via the Safe Sweat App and can add a Sweat Pro (in-person Personal Trainer) to their fitness journey at any time. A maximum of 350 members are allowed at the South Surrey location to ensure availability and flow. While workouts are completely private, there is always a First Aid and CPR-certified team member available. Safe Sweat plans to launch additional locations as well as Franchise in Canada and the U.S in the next 12 months.

Safe Sweat is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The studio is always staffed and members check in through the app.

About Safe Sweat

Safe Sweat is a new kind of boutique fitness studio offering uninterrupted workouts, top-of-the-line equipment and a digital fitness library in the comfort of totally private FITsuites™. Founded in 2021 by Emre Ozgur and Andrea Kloegman, fitness industry veterans with over 50 years’ combined experience, Safe Sweat is a hybrid solution pioneering the future of fitness and bridging the gap between physical and mental wellness. By removing both the added pressures that stop people from going to the gym and the interruptions or motivation-lapse from working out at home, Emre and Andrea are on a mission to motivate an entirely new population of fitness enthusiasts and novices alike who, until now, haven’t found a solution that speaks to them. For more information, please visit www.safesweat.com and follow along @SafeSweat.

