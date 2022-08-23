 Child of migrant, 5, drowns while crossing Rio Grande - Albuquerque Journal

Child of migrant, 5, drowns while crossing Rio Grande

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — A 5-year-old girl has drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande to enter Texas, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said Tuesday.

The girl was attempting to cross the river with her mother Monday, when the current swept her away. The institute said two were from Central America, but did not specify which country.

The mother told rescuers she was holding her child, but the current swept her daughter out of her arms.

The child’s body was found downstream near Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Four other migrants from South America were also found trapped in the river nearby and taken to safety.

