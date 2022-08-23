New Mexico awards $7.3 million for vehicle projects

New Mexico has awarded nearly $7.3 million to seven projects across the state designed to slash diesel emissions and air pollution.

The money is the third and final round from a federal settlement.

In 2017, Volkswagen reached a $2.7 billion settlement with the U.S. government after the company admitted to misrepresenting emissions levels of its vehicles.

The money went to all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

New Mexico received a total of $18 million.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s funding awards announced this week include:

$1.9 million to the City of Socorro for 6 near-zero compressed natural gas refuse and dump trucks

$1.5 million to the University of New Mexico for 6 near-zero compressed natural gas shuttle buses

$1.1 million to Santa Fe Public Schools for 3 electric school buses

$954,000 to Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency to replace 3 trucks

$818,000 to the City of Albuquerque for 5 electric transit buses

$678,000 to the South Central Solid Waste Authority in Las Cruces to replace 5 diesel trucks

$282,000 to San Juan County Public Works in Aztec to replace 1 diesel dump truck

The initiatives are part of New Mexico’s strategy to cut down on ozone-forming pollutants.

The third-round projects could reduce air pollution by nearly 16 tons.

Previous awards from the settlement funds have helped build electric vehicle charging stations across the state and purchase electric vehicles for the Albuquerque International Sunport.