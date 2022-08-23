 Gov. Lujan Grisham in Colorado for political events - Albuquerque Journal

Gov. Lujan Grisham in Colorado for political events

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, shown in this September 2020 file photo, traveled to Colorado this week to attend political events in Aspen and Denver. The governor is seeking reelection this year, and is running against Republican Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Karen Bedonie in the Nov. 8 general election. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has spent part of this week attending political events in Colorado, including a Democratic Governors Association conference in Aspen.

The out-of-state travel comes as Lujan Grisham drew criticism from her Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti and others for not attending a Monday gubernatorial forum on business issues hosted by an Albuquerque commercial real estate group.

But the governor’s campaign spokeswoman Delaney Corcoran said the Colorado trip — which included stops in Aspen and Denver — was already booked before plans for the forum were finalized.

“Governor Lujan Grisham was in Colorado for a long-planned event with other Democratic governors, much like a similar Republican Governors Association event that Mark Ronchetti attended last month in Colorado,” Corcoran told the Journal.

Lujan Grisham has traveled outside New Mexico infrequently since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, though she did travel to Washington, D.C., in May to meet with top federal officials and marry her longtime fiancé Manny Cordova in a ceremony officiated by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

The governor’s trip to Colorado was not initially disclosed by either the Governor’s Office or her campaign, but was confirmed in response to Journal questions.

The governor left New Mexico on Monday morning and plans to return to the state Wednesday. The cost of the travel and her accommodations were paid for by a mix of campaign and DGA funds.

Per the state Constitution, the state’s lieutenant governor serves as acting governor while the governor is traveling outside New Mexico.

