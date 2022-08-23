Kennedy Wilson acquires West Side apartment complex

An apartment complex on Albuquerque’s West Side has been acquired by California-based firm Kennedy Wilson.

The company, which calls itself a global real estate investment firm, announced last week the acquisition of Cantata at the Trails — a 260-unit apartment complex near Volcano Vista High School on Universe Boulevard. Neither the purchase price nor the seller for the multifamily apartment complex were released.

“Recent demographic trends, a strong job market, and the relative affordability of renting in Albuquerque all point to significant investment opportunity, and we are excited to recycle capital from our recent sales into such a high-growth multifamily market,” Kennedy Wilson’s multifamily division President Kurt Zech said in a statement. “Cantata at the Trails has all the attributes that provide a great quality of life for residents, and we look forward to employing our value-add investment strategy to further improve the resident experience.”

The acquisition of Cantata at the Trails marks the fifth real estate investment in the city by Kennedy Wilson in close to three years.

The firm’s first acquisition in the city was SkyStone Apartments near Cottonwood Mall in December 2019.

The company in 2021 acquired the Aydan Apartments, also on the West Side. And earlier this year, the company acquired AYA ABQ and San Miguel del Bosque, bringing the firm’s unit holdings in Albuquerque to more than 1,700.

Kennedy Wilson said it plans on updating Cantata at the Trails, “such as renovating unit interiors, refreshing common areas throughout the community, and upgrading resident amenities to enhance the outdoor-oriented living environment,” according to a company news release.