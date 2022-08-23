 Gift shop, art gallery connect to 'empower' artists - Albuquerque Journal

Gift shop, art gallery connect to ’empower’ artists

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

 

Old Town and Downtown are colliding with a partnership between gift shop Flyby Provisions, on 201 Coal SW, and art gallery the Lapis Room, located in Plaza Don Luis.

Art is an essential part of Flyby Provisions. The shop, which opened in May, represents 30 New Mexico artisans and businesses, and more than 100 small businesses total.

Gina Riccobono, owner of Flyby Provisions, said the partnership will add a curated art experience to the store.

“I just really wanted to take it to the next level and really get in deep with the art,” Riccobono said.

Laura Houghton, owner of the Lapis Room, met Riccobono when she stopped by the Old Town gallery. Houghton said they had an instant connection as female small business owners.

“I just felt like we had the same values in what we wanted to bring in our spaces,” Houghton said.

Flyby Provisions initially started as an online gift box retailer. Riccobono has worked in food for years: she interned at Rio Grande Community Farm, where she developed a passion for local food. Later, she provided food and beverage services for offices.

Once the pandemic hit, offices closed and Riccobono started making care packages instead.

“It’s really meant to show care and connection through a hard time, you know, when we’re totally disconnected,” she said.

Riccobono’s business model appealed to Houghton.

“I like the boxes that Gina does, because the act of gift giving and the way she makes it so thoughtful was really special, so I just admired the concept from day one,” Houghton said.

Houghton worked in museum curation before opening her own gallery last year. Houghton grew up in Ruidoso and studied fine art photography. Instead of pursuing photography, however, Houghton decided to represent fellow artists instead.

“I realized that I loved my work so personally, but I loved artists in a greater way,” Houghton said.

Her space in Old Town was originally a loading bay, which appealed to Houghton because of its high ceilings. Now, it’s been transformed into a gallery representing 40 visual artists, 10 jewelry makers, and dozens of other craftspeople.

Initially, Riccobono didn’t plan on opening a brick-and-mortar store. But the longtime Downtown resident changed her mind when she saw the space.

“Somehow I was just meant to be here,” Riccobono said.

Albuquerque artist Allison Jones Hunt, Flyby Provision’s first featured artist, has had her art on the walls since its opening earlier this year. She met Riccobono at an art market at Zendo Coffee, which neighbors Flyby Provisions. Hunt decided to stop by the shop – and a partnership was born.

“I kind of had this moment: my art should be here!” Hunt said.

Hunt did a live painting at Flyby Provisions’ grand opening, which Riccobono bought and hung in the store. With Riccobono, the painter is planning to host events to help local artists with business, including pitching themselves and writing artist statements.

“When you have people that are so savvy in business and so passionate about empowering artists, it’s a real service to the community,” Hunt said.

Expanding the art presence in Flyby seems like a natural progression, Hunt says.

“Growing that side of it, and having featured artists, and art events is … true to that ethos of empowering local creatives,” Hunt said.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Gift shop, art gallery connect to ’empower’ artists

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gift shop, art gallery connect to 'empower' artists
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town and Downtown are colliding ... Old Town and Downtown are colliding with a partnership between gift shop Flyby Provisions, on 201 Coal SW, and art gallery the Lapis Room, ...
2
Kennedy Wilson acquires West Side apartment complex
ABQnews Seeker
It is the fifth real estate ... It is the fifth real estate investment by the firm in Albuquerque since 2019
3
Gov. Lujan Grisham in Colorado for political events
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has spent ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has spent part of this week attending political events in Colorado, including a Democratic Governors Association conference in Aspen. The ...
4
New Mexico awards $7.3 million for vehicle projects
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has awarded nearly $7.3 ... New Mexico has awarded nearly $7.3 million to seven projects across the state designed to slash diesel emissions and air pollution.  The money is ...
5
Exxon subsidiary pays fine in NM for environmental violations
ABQnews Seeker
A major oil company in southeast ... A major oil company in southeast New Mexico has agreed to pay $1.77 million to the sta ...
6
2 women arrested in alleged child abuse case in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two women in eastern New Mexico ... Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny ...
7
Man turns self in after Velarde shooting
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police have arrested ... New Mexico State Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Velarde. Adel Jesus Valdez turned himself in to a State ...
8
Las Vegas facing less than 30-day supply of clean ...
ABQnews Seeker
Residents are showering with buckets in ... Residents are showering with buckets in hopes of salvaging extra water for other uses. Restaurants are worried they may have to cut back on ...
9
Trial begins in ex-investigators' suit against APD
ABQnews Seeker
After Sally Dyer joined the Albuquerque ... After Sally Dyer joined the Albuquerque Police Department's sex crimes unit in 2008, a ...