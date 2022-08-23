Gift shop, art gallery connect to ’empower’ artists

Flyby Provisions owner Gina Riccobono at the store in Downtown Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) The lounge area at Flyby Provisions, a gift shop in Downtown Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Flyby Provisions has a variety of greeting cards at its Downtown location, 201 Coal SW. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Prev 1 of 3 Next

Old Town and Downtown are colliding with a partnership between gift shop Flyby Provisions, on 201 Coal SW, and art gallery the Lapis Room, located in Plaza Don Luis.

Art is an essential part of Flyby Provisions. The shop, which opened in May, represents 30 New Mexico artisans and businesses, and more than 100 small businesses total.

Gina Riccobono, owner of Flyby Provisions, said the partnership will add a curated art experience to the store.

“I just really wanted to take it to the next level and really get in deep with the art,” Riccobono said.

Laura Houghton, owner of the Lapis Room, met Riccobono when she stopped by the Old Town gallery. Houghton said they had an instant connection as female small business owners.

“I just felt like we had the same values in what we wanted to bring in our spaces,” Houghton said.

Flyby Provisions initially started as an online gift box retailer. Riccobono has worked in food for years: she interned at Rio Grande Community Farm, where she developed a passion for local food. Later, she provided food and beverage services for offices.

Once the pandemic hit, offices closed and Riccobono started making care packages instead.

“It’s really meant to show care and connection through a hard time, you know, when we’re totally disconnected,” she said.

Riccobono’s business model appealed to Houghton.

“I like the boxes that Gina does, because the act of gift giving and the way she makes it so thoughtful was really special, so I just admired the concept from day one,” Houghton said.

Houghton worked in museum curation before opening her own gallery last year. Houghton grew up in Ruidoso and studied fine art photography. Instead of pursuing photography, however, Houghton decided to represent fellow artists instead.

“I realized that I loved my work so personally, but I loved artists in a greater way,” Houghton said.

Her space in Old Town was originally a loading bay, which appealed to Houghton because of its high ceilings. Now, it’s been transformed into a gallery representing 40 visual artists, 10 jewelry makers, and dozens of other craftspeople.

Initially, Riccobono didn’t plan on opening a brick-and-mortar store. But the longtime Downtown resident changed her mind when she saw the space.

“Somehow I was just meant to be here,” Riccobono said.

Albuquerque artist Allison Jones Hunt, Flyby Provision’s first featured artist, has had her art on the walls since its opening earlier this year. She met Riccobono at an art market at Zendo Coffee, which neighbors Flyby Provisions. Hunt decided to stop by the shop – and a partnership was born.

“I kind of had this moment: my art should be here!” Hunt said.

Hunt did a live painting at Flyby Provisions’ grand opening, which Riccobono bought and hung in the store. With Riccobono, the painter is planning to host events to help local artists with business, including pitching themselves and writing artist statements.

“When you have people that are so savvy in business and so passionate about empowering artists, it’s a real service to the community,” Hunt said.

Expanding the art presence in Flyby seems like a natural progression, Hunt says.

“Growing that side of it, and having featured artists, and art events is … true to that ethos of empowering local creatives,” Hunt said.