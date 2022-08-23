 Federal officials to highlight clean energy funding in NM visit - Albuquerque Journal

Federal officials to highlight clean energy funding in NM visit

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

In this 2019 photo, the Four Corners Generating Station operates west of Farmington. (Eddie Moore/ Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials will visit New Mexico’s Four Corners region this week to highlight funding for clean energy projects and abandoned mine cleanup efforts included in a bill signed recently by President Joe Biden.

Specifically, the Inflation Reduction Act could allow New Mexicans to qualify for rebates when purchasing new electric appliances and obtain tax credits to help offset the cost of solar panels, among other provisions.

Haaland, a former New Mexico congresswoman who was confirmed as the nation’s first Native American interior secretary in March 2021, will be part of a delegation that also includes National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Deputy National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi and Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk.

As part of their visit to New Mexico, the federal officials will tour oil and natural gas wells in the Farmington area and meet with local leaders.

All four Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation voted in support of the Inflation Reduction Act, while U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, the delegation’s lone Republican, voted against it.

