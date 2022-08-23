ABQ trail project gets injection of federal money

A proposed 7-mile loop trail that would connect the core parts of Albuquerque received an $11.5 million injection of federal money, city and federal officials announced Tuesday.

Ultimately, city officials envision a roughly 7-mile bike and walking trail traversing the Albuquerque Rail Yards, through Downtown, west to Old Town and the ABQ BioPark’s Botanic Garden and Aquarium before linking up with the Bosque Trail. An additional spur would connect that trail back to the Rail Yards, according to renderings of the project.

“This is going to be … a defining signature project for our administration and for generations to come,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “When I was a kid growing up, maybe you didn’t go on it, but you all knew about the tram (Sandia Peak Tramway). Everyone knows about the zoo. This project is that for the next generation.”

The grant money was included in the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted last year. The city has now secured $36 million for the urban trail project.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., and U.S. Transportation Under Secretary Carlos Monje Jr. were in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce the grant. They joined Keller at FUSION Theatre Company, which is one of the businesses that will be along the route.

It’s not clear exactly how much the entire trail system will cost. Keller said it will be done is several phases, beginning this year. Earlier this year, the City Council and the state of New Mexico each agreed to spend $10 million for the project. That’s all included in the $36 million secured so far.

“That’s at least half the funding we need to go all the way to Old Town. So we are good to go,” Keller said. “We are going to be able to do these phases, (starting) essentially now, meaning this year.”

The urban trail system would offer shade, parklets and art as it snakes through Albuquerque’s Downtown core.

Stansbury said the trail system will connect different Albuquerque communities and make it easier for people to reach public transportation. She said she met with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in March and they discussed the trail project.

“Our local businesses and community members count on Downtown as a business hub, a community gathering space and a vibrant center for activities and nightlife,” Stansbury said. “And this project will help our city reach its full potential.”

Monje said the trail will be designed in a way to make Albuquerque streets safer because there will be a buffer between pedestrians and traffic.

The money was awarded as part of the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant program that helps urban and rural transportation systems become more accessible, affordable and sustainable. The Albuquerque project is one 166 RAISE projects in all 50 states that got a combined $2.2 billion this year.

Monje said similar projects in other cities have spurred businesses to set up shop along the route.

“You will not believe the amount of economic development that is going to happen along this trail in the years to come,” he said.