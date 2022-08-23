Woman charged in 2020 homicide in North Valley

A woman is the sole person charged among a group who allegedly tied up and fatally shot a man during a robbery in late 2020 at a Near North Valley home.

Reyanon “Peaches” Duncan, 35, is charged with an open count of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary and conspiracy in the Dec. 16 death of 33-year-old Antonio Jaramillo. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

Sally Sanchez, Jaramillo’s mother, told the Journal that Duncan’s arrest was “a step forward” but pointed out she’s one of four suspects.

“Are we completely satisfied? Not yet. Do we have hope? Yes,” Sanchez said.

Three other suspects have been identified in the homicide but none have been charged, according to court records. Two of them are facing charges in unrelated federal and state cases.

Duncan’s criminal history includes arrests for aggravated burglary, drug possession, auto theft, larceny and aggravated assault upon a peace officer. She is currently awaiting trial in a July stolen vehicle case.

Sanchez said her son deserves some justice.

“What they did was cruel, animal-like, I guess you could say, to have him executed,” she said. “That’s evil, that’s all I can say.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Eighth NW, north of Menaul. Jaramillo’s roommate told police he had gone to get food and came back to find Jaramillo tied up and shot in the head.

The roommate said he saw a woman and two men leaving the home before he found Jaramillo dead in a bedroom. The three people were caught on security video from the home.

Duncan — identified as the woman in the security video — initially told police she was with Jaramillo before he was robbed and killed but had nothing to do with it. In a later interview, Duncan told police she helped an associate plan the robbery when the accomplices tied up and shot Jaramillo.

Another person who was there told police the robbery was proposed by Duncan and she asked an associate for help. The person said Duncan told them Jaramillo had previously ripped her off and told the associate she was “good with the ‘robbery or worse.’ ”

The person told police Duncan and two others went inside the home while another person waited down the street, keeping in contact while Duncan was inside. The person said, afterward, the group met up at a Taco Bell to split up what was taken from the home during the robbery-turned-homicide.