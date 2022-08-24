 Prosecutors seek to detain suspect in bosque attack - Albuquerque Journal

Prosecutors seek to detain suspect in bosque attack

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A 70-year-old woman on Friday took her dog for a walk on the bike path near the bosque in the South Valley — a morning ritual.

She said hello to a woman she knew from previous walks and to a man on a bench, someone she hadn’t seen before. Minutes later, a sound from behind prompted her to turn and see the man she had just passed approach on a scooter.

Then he attacked, deputies said, before dragging her into the water-filled ditch, stabbing and raping her.
Prosecutors are now trying to keep the young man accused in the Aug. 19 incident behind bars until trial.

Reginald Hall, 19, was arrested after an hourslong manhunt by authorities and has since been booked into jail.

Reginald Hall (MDC)

Hall, who is listed as homeless in court records, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, animal cruelty and two counts of rape in the incident.

In a motion filed Monday to detain Hall until trial, prosecutors said his “conduct is clearly dangerous.”

“A random civilian was attacked while walking her dog,” according to the motion. “There are no conditions of release that will keep the community safe.”

An attorney for Hall could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Bernalillo County deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of a woman being dragged into a ditch along the bike path south of the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Deputies pulled the half-naked woman from the water in an arroyo and she was hospitalized for multiple stab wounds.

Deputies and Albuquerque police began to search for the suspect, who witnesses said headed south on a scooter after several pictures were taken of him. Around the same time, firefighters extinguished a small fire in the area.

The woman’s family told deputies she runs the same trail everyday with her dog and she told them, before surgery, that she had never seen her attacker. The woman told relatives she didn’t remember being raped but doctors found signs of rape.

Police responded to a “possible sighting” of the suspect near Second and Bridge and detained Hall near the El Modelo eatery, finding a knife in his pocket. A woman told deputies she recognized the suspect as her grandson, Hall.

Hall told deputies he took a train from Los Lunas to Albuquerque around 4 a.m., slept on a bench on the bike path, lit a fire “as he was cold” and rode his scooter to buy cannabis and cocaine. Hall told deputies he had nothing to do with the incident.

The woman told deputies she parked at the cultural center around 6:45 a.m. to walk her dog on the bike path. She said she passed a man on a bench, who had a scooter, and said hi to him.

The woman told deputies, soon after, she heard a scooter behind her and the man assaulted her, threw her down and kicked her and her dog as she screamed for help. A witness told deputies she passed a man who was starting a fire near a bench and said hello to him “and he said hello back.”

The witness said she turned around and came upon two cyclists, who said a woman was hurt in the ditch. She told deputies she went into the ditch and held the woman’s head above the water.

The witness said — after the woman was taken to a hospital — she and her husband came across the same man in front of a large fire and “became afraid” it was the attacker. The witness told deputies she yelled at her husband that “this was the guy” and he ran.

