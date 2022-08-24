 Gary Gaines, coach of 'Friday Night Lights' fame, dead at 73 - Albuquerque Journal

Gary Gaines, coach of ‘Friday Night Lights’ fame, dead at 73

By Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73.

Gaines’ family said in a statement the former coach died Monday in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gaines made many stops in West Texas during a 30-year coaching career, but was best known for a four-year stint leading the highly successful program at Odessa Permian. Gaines returned to Permian later in his career.

His 1988 team was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger’s bestselling book, which portrayed a program and school that favored football over academics and attributed racist comments to assistant coaches.

Gaines, who was played by Billy Bob Thornton in the 2004 movie, said he never read the book and felt betrayed by Bissinger after the author spent the entire 1988 season with the team.

The book, which portrayed Gaines as a compassionate coach caught in the win-at-all-costs culture of a high school program in football-crazed Texas, also was turned into a TV series.

Permian lost in the state semifinals in 1988, a season that included the loss of star running back James “Boobie” Miles to a knee injury during a preseason scrimmage. Miles’ character played a prominent role in the movie.

The book described scenes of “for sale” signs being placed in the front yard of Gaines’ home. His record from 1986-89 was 47-6-1.

Gaines led Permian to the fifth of the program’s six state championships with a perfect season in 1989, then left to become an assistant coach at Texas Tech.

He later coached two of Permian’s rivals, Abilene High and San Angelo Central, before returning to college as the coach at Abilene Christian. Another four-year run as Permian’s coach started in 2009, and Gaines also was a school district athletic director in Odessa and Lubbock.

“I just can’t find the words to pay respects,” retired coach Ron King, a former Permian assistant, told the Odessa American. “It’s a big loss for the coaching profession. There are a lot of coaches he took under his wing and mentored.”

Home » Sports » Gary Gaines, coach of ‘Friday Night Lights’ fame, dead at 73

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gov. Lujan Grisham in Colorado for political events
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has spent ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has spent part of this week attending political events in Colorado, including a Democratic Governors Association conference in Aspen. The ...
2
Woman charged in 2020 homicide in North Valley
ABQnews Seeker
A woman is the sole person ... A woman is the sole person charged among a group who allegedly tied up and fatally shot a man during a robbery in late ...
3
Prosecutors seek to detain suspect in bosque attack
ABQnews Seeker
A 70-year-old woman on Friday took ... A 70-year-old woman on Friday took her dog for a walk on the bike path near the bosque in the South Valley — a ...
4
Suspect charged in third slaying
ABQnews Seeker
A grand jury has indicted Muhammad ... A grand jury has indicted Muhammad Atif Syed on three counts of first-degree murder in ...
5
Trial begins in ex-investigators' suit against APD
ABQnews Seeker
After Sally Dyer joined the Albuquerque ... After Sally Dyer joined the Albuquerque Police Department's sex crimes unit in 2008, a ...
6
Border official indicted in 2019 incident at Columbus Port ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal grand jury last week ... A federal grand jury last week indicted a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer for his actions during a 2019 incident at the Columbus ...
7
Man turns self in after Velarde shooting
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police have arrested ... New Mexico State Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Velarde. Adel Jesus Valdez turned himself in to a State ...
8
2 women arrested in alleged child abuse case in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two women in eastern New Mexico ... Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny ...
9
Woman shot and killed, APD officers witness shooting Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say at least one officer ... Authorities say at least one officer fired on the shooter, but the suspect was not struck and
10
New horned dinosaur species discovered in northwest NM
ABQnews Seeker
New species of a horned dinosaur ... New species of a horned dinosaur discovered in northwest New Mexico