BernCo buying Tiny Homes land

Bernalillo County will soon own the Tiny Homes’ home.

The County Commission on Tuesday approved the purchase of the Southeast Albuquerque property where it erected its Tiny Homes Village, agreeing to spend $575,000 for the one-acre property and another smaller parcel for parking across the street. Both are currently owned by the Albuquerque Indian Center.

County Manager Julie Morgas Baca said the purchase comes after the Albuquerque Indian Center asked to terminate its agreement to operate the village, which is designed as transitional housing for people who are homeless. Bernalillo County has taken over operations of the program with help from University of New Mexico Hospital case managers, Morgas Baca said.

“When we first built it on their property, they (the Albuquerque Indian Center) were the natural operators. We both thought it was very natural,” Morgas Baca said in an interview Tuesday. “But as we went along, it was very challenging and they wanted to focus their attention on their mission.”

The county had been paying AIC about $20,000 per year to lease and operate the site, which is on land that Morgas Baca said the city of Albuquerque had previously donated to the AIC.

The 30-home village cost the county about $5 million to build but has struggled to fill out its 40 available slots since opening in February 2021. Occupancy had hovered in the single digits. Morgas Baca said Tuesday there now are 20 tenants.

Commissioner Adriann Barboa, whose district includes the village, said she felt hopeful about its future.

“When we started this project, I think it was sort of like building the ship while sailing it,” she said, noting that the project has had to come before the commission multiple times through the years. That includes a request in March to approve $500,000 in recurring funds for its operations. Morgas Baca said Tuesday that allocation was made with an eye toward the county assuming operations from AIC.

“I’m thankful right now we have a full staff — case managers and including folks to help support the logistics, the grounds and maintenance,” Barboa said.

“We’re moved up to 20 (residents), but only because we’re trying to phase in numbers, so we don’t add 40 new people in one day. … We hope to be at capacity, especially now as we move to the colder months.”

Commissioner Walt Benson said he had been skeptical about the Tiny Homes project in the past but believed it was a “smart” move for the county to own the land where it has the operation.

But at least one commissioner said the whole discussion came as a surprise.

“This is the first I heard about this (management transfer and possible purchase) and it seems like it’s such big news,” Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty said. “I’m really trying to understand this.”

Pyskoty said she was also curious about the additional $15,000 included in the commission approval, most of it going toward property tax bills as far back as 2019. A county staffer told Pyskoty the county was obligated to pay the property taxes under the terms of its original lease with the AIC.

The county’s purchase of the properties ultimately passed 4-1 with Pyskoty casting the lone vote against it.