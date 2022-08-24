Trejo’s consistency could help get him back to Rockies soon

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

During a fifth inning plate appearance Sunday in Tacoma, Alan Trejo’s bat left his hands and flew into the stands.

Nobody was hurt, but the Albuquerque Isotopes shortstop did not retrieve the bat, instead finishing the at-bat, and the game, with a new piece of lumber.

Trejo went 0-for-4.

Tuesday night, in the opening game of a six-game home series against the Round Rock Express, the 26-year-old former San Diego State Aztec had a scheduled day off. (The game was ongoing at press time.)

Losing his bat and not playing seem to be about the only two things that have managed to keep the hot-hitting Trejo from destroying the baseball lately.

Trejo, who has split time in each of the past two seasons between the big league Colorado Rockies and the Triple-A Isotopes, returned to the Isotopes roster on Aug. 1. In his past 13 games entering Tuesday’s game, he was batting .403 (21-for-52) with four doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBIs.

It’s a tear he acknowledges he has never had before.

“Not quite like this,” he said with a smile on Tuesday. “I mean, I’ve definitely had some streaks, but nothing quite like this one.”

Last week in Tacoma was especially impressive. He had back-to-back multi-homer games – Friday and Saturday – marking the first time a ‘Topes player has done that since 2017. And he even hit his third grand slam of the season, the fifth Isotopes player to have three in a season.

Add that to the grand slam he had a year ago, and he’s tied (at four) for the most grand slams in Isotopes history (Mike Colangelo in 2004 and 2005).

As magical as the bat has been of late, his manager on Tuesday quickly pointed to two other factors – consistency and his elite defense – that will likely play just as big a role in Trejo’s ability to get back to the Rockies sooner, rather than later.

“Alan’s good baseball player, man,” said Schaeffer. “It’s only a matter of time before he clicks. It happens every year. Last year, I think probably he was more consistent over the long haul, but it’s always in there. … He’s showing he can play shortstop every day here in Triple-A in August, which isn’t easy to do. And he’s driving in runs like he’s always has.”

After a slow start to the season, Trejo is now hitting .296 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs in 62 games with the Isotopes. And, if he had to point to one specific change that made the numbers at the plate improve, he’s say it’s all about a leg kick.

“I wasn’t leg kicking,” Trejo said. “For the most part, I’m pretty athletic. But in the box, I wasn’t allowing myself to be athletic early on in the season. I was just kind of striding and I was just out of sequence. So when I brought back the leg kick, it allowed me to be athletic and just play. I think that allowed me to do what I’ve been doing.”

Isotopes hitting coach Jordan Pacheco acknowledges the leg kick has paid off and is a sign of just how willing to adjust and work on improving his game Trejo has always been.

“I think it’s helped sequence him up a little bit better and put him in a better hitting position that he feels comfortable with,” said Pacheco, the Albuquerque native and first-year hitting coach in the Rockies organization.

“But, for the most part, the guy is just a competitor. He comes to the field every day ready to play. He takes it serious. He’s not here to mess around. He’s here to play the game. And he wants to get back to the big leagues because he knows he can play at that level.”