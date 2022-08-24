 Air Force to install New Mexico-made solar windows - Albuquerque Journal

Air Force to install New Mexico-made solar windows

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

UbiQDs installation at Western Washington University’s campus art gallery, where the university plans to power up such things as art exhibits, while also offering clean-energy learning opportunities for students. (Courtesy of UbiQD, Inc.)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico-made quantum dots will soon be generating solar electricity at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota under a $750,000 contract awarded to local startup Ubiquitous Quantum Dots.

The Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, grant will allow UbiQD Inc. to install a dozen quantum-dot-based solar windows on one Ellsworth building, plus another dozen on UbiQD’s own headquarters in Los Alamos, to test and optimize the technology before considering further deployment.

“It’s a phased approach with initial deployment for research and development to first measure and upgrade performance,” UbiQD founder and CEO Hunter McDaniel told the Journal. “If successful, we could then move to fully roll it out at Ellsworth, and potentially at multiple Air Force bases with follow-on funding from more SBIR grants and other programs.”

The Air Force contract could significantly accelerate UbiQD’s march to market for its solar window, or “WENDOW,” technology, which the company began developing in 2014 using advancements in quantum dots originally developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Quantum dots are microscopic, three-dimensional structures that measure about 10,000 times smaller than a human hair. The nanoscale particles manipulate light in unique ways, absorbing it and emitting it back out in specific colors.

They’re used today in everything from transistors and sunscreen to LCD televisions, tablets and smartphones. But traditionally, they’ve been extremely expensive to make, and they’re usually composed of toxic materials.

In contrast, UbiQD’s product is made through an alternative, inexpensive process that uses low-cost and nontoxic elements, paving the way for new market applications, such as the solar-generating WENDOWs, which are imbedded with quantum dots. The dots absorb solar energy, or photons, which are then channeled to solar cells attached to window frames.

The company has already deployed the window technology in various pilot projects, including the Holiday Inn Express in Los Alamos, and at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado.

And, in July, it installed the first half dozen WENDOWs of a 36-window installation at Western Washington University’s campus art gallery, where the university plans to power up things like art exhibits, while also offering clean-energy learning opportunities for students.

“This technology helps Western Washington University get closer to achieving our sustainability goals,” Vice Provost for Research and Graduate School Dean David Patrick said in a statement. “I was impressed by how easily the windows were installed, and love how great they look. I’m hoping to see more projects like this on campus in the near future.”

The university installation, and UbiQD’s other pilot projects, are aimed at powering up specific things like art exhibits, or automated window shades that open and close independently, saving energy by shading a room in summertime or opening the blinds in winter for additional heat.

The six university WENDOWs are now powering wireless data transfer for UbiQD to measure and optimize performance.

The Air Force installation, however, is aimed at powering up buildings, which is UbiQD’s ultimate goal for commercial deployment.

“That’s what the Ellsworth base wants – grid-tied solar windows,” McDaniel said.

UbiQD spoke with Air Force personnel around the country under an initial, $50,000 SBIR grant to promote its technology, leading to the phase II, $750,000 grant for installation at Ellsworth.

“Our technology resonated with civil engineers working on base resiliency around the country to reinforce energy reliability at aging military facilities,” McDaniel said. “Apart from Ellsworth, we have letters of support from three other bases.”

When fully installed, the solar windows likely won’t fully power a building, but rather, offset other generating sources. That’s because, unlike traditional solar panels – which generally can convert between 15% and 18% of the solar energy they absorb into electricity – the WENDOW technology is currently only converting about 5%, McDaniel said.

Optimization efforts, such as strategic window locations to maximize light absorption, is expected to raise performance over time.

Meanwhile, the company is making significant headway in other markets for its quantum dots, including solar panels for greenhouses, which produce electricity to run operations while simultaneously emitting red and orange light that can significantly increase crop yields.

To date, UbiQD has raised about $15 million in private equity and grant funding. It currently employs 26 people, including 24 full-time in Los Alamos.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Air Force to install New Mexico-made solar windows

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM's revenue bonanza could loom large in governor race
2022 election
Candidates have different ideas on spending ... Candidates have different ideas on spending surplus
2
New program yields 'promising' results
ABQnews Seeker
Home visiting educates parents, helps promote ... Home visiting educates parents, helps promote baby's healthy growth
3
"Who is supporting us?: APS educators' confidence shaken
ABQnews Seeker
Board decision, impasse raise concerns in ... Board decision, impasse raise concerns in district
4
Air Force to install New Mexico-made solar windows
ABQnews Seeker
Los Alamos startup's quantum-dot technology headed ... Los Alamos startup's quantum-dot technology headed to South Dakota base
5
BernCo buying Tiny Homes land
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County will soon own the ... Bernalillo County will soon own the Tiny Homes' home. The County Commission on Tuesday approved the purchase of the Southeast Albuquerque property where it ...
6
‘Who is supporting us?’: Educators’ confidence shaken after board ...
ABQnews Seeker
At the end of last school ... At the end of last school year, which was one of the toughest in recent memory, social workers, counselors and hundreds of other instructional ...
7
Prosecutors seek to detain suspect in bosque attack
ABQnews Seeker
A 70-year-old woman on Friday took ... A 70-year-old woman on Friday took her dog for a walk on the bike path near the bosque in the South Valley — a ...
8
Woman charged in 2020 homicide in North Valley
ABQnews Seeker
A woman is the sole person ... A woman is the sole person charged among a group who allegedly tied up and fatally shot a man during a robbery in late ...
9
ABQ trail project gets injection of federal money
ABQnews Seeker
A proposed 7-mile loop trail that ... A proposed 7-mile loop trail that would connect the core parts of Albuquerque received an $11.5 million injection of federal money, city and federal ...