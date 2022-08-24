 Pipeline firms operating in NM agree to $1.75M settlement - Albuquerque Journal

Pipeline firms operating in NM agree to $1.75M settlement

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Three subsidiaries of Texas-based Plains All American Pipeline and Oklahoma-based Copperhead Pipeline and Construction Inc. have agreed to a $1.75 million settlement with more than a dozen former employees for workplace harassment in New Mexico.

The settlement was announced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Aug. 8, following allegations that the companies subjected the former employees – Jason Copley, Da’Vonta Copley, Albertico Gutierrez Rubio, Adrian Quezada, Shawn Cotton, and Joshua Garcia plus 10 others whose names weren’t listed – to sexual, ethnic and racial harassment at worksites in the state. The former employees were also fired for filing a complaint with EEOC regarding the harassment, according to the suit, which was initially filed in 2019.

Three subsidiaries of Plains All American Pipeline – including Plains Pipeline L.P., Plains All American GP LLC and Plains Marketing L.P. – were listed in the complaint as a joint employer alongside Copperhead Pipeline and Construction Inc.

In a statement to the Journal, Plains All American Pipeline – which has operations in southeastern New Mexico – distanced itself from Copperhead, and said it agreed with the outcome of the settlement with EEOC and the former employees of the joint companies.

“Our core values include treating people with fairness and respect and acting with the highest levels of honesty, ethics, and integrity,” a spokesperson for Plains said. “The claimants were employed by Copperhead Pipeline and Construction, Inc., in 2017 and Plains denies that it was their ‘joint employer;’ however, we do not condone the conduct alleged in this complaint. Furthermore, our interests are aligned with the EEOC in ensuring that our employees fully understand that harassment and retaliation are not tolerated at Plains.”

Calls to Copperhead’s listed number went unreturned, with the company’s phone service no longer available.

Attached to the settlement was a consent decree that requires both companies to review and update their discrimination and retaliation policies. Both companies will also discipline their supervisors and manager responsible for the retaliatory conduct, according to the decree.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas will enforce the terms of the decree for at least three years.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Pipeline firms operating in NM agree to $1.75M settlement

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Pipeline firms operating in NM agree to $1.75M settlement
ABQnews Seeker
Case involved harassment claims from several ... Case involved harassment claims from several former employees
2
NM's revenue bonanza could loom large in governor race
2022 election
Candidates have different ideas on spending ... Candidates have different ideas on spending surplus
3
Program for new parents yields 'promising' results
ABQnews Seeker
Home visiting educates parents, helps promote ... Home visiting educates parents, helps promote baby's healthy growth
4
Air Force to install New Mexico-made solar windows
ABQnews Seeker
Los Alamos startup's quantum-dot technology headed ... Los Alamos startup's quantum-dot technology headed to South Dakota base
5
ABQ trail project gets injection of federal money
ABQnews Seeker
City announces $11.5 million for 7-mile ... City announces $11.5 million for 7-mile bike and walking loop
6
Game Commission officially repeals controversial stream access rule
ABQnews Seeker
State Supreme Court finds rule allowing ... State Supreme Court finds rule allowing landowners to close non-navigable public waterways unconstitutional
7
‘Who is supporting us?’: Educators’ confidence shaken after board ...
ABQnews Seeker
Board decision, impasse raise concerns in ... Board decision, impasse raise concerns in district
8
Two women arrested in alleged child abuse case
ABQnews Seeker
Pair accused of beating, chaining kids ... Pair accused of beating, chaining kids to beds in home in Texico
9
Woman charged in man's 2020 homicide in Near North ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deceased man's mom says arrest is ... Deceased man's mom says arrest is 'a step forward,' that three others are involved