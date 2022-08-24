 APD, BCSO ID recent homicide victims - Albuquerque Journal

APD, BCSO ID recent homicide victims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities released the names of four men killed in separate incidents over the past few months in Bernalillo County.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Francis Pete Jr., 41, and Raymond Aviles, 46, are being investigated as homicides.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angelina Navarro said the agency is investigating the deaths of Ricky Newman, 37, and Guadalupe Nunez, 52, as homicides.

No arrests have been reported in any of the cases.

Albuquerque police have investigated 83 homicides so far this year and Bernalillo County deputies have investigated 13.

The cases go back to mid-July.

On July 18 BCSO responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a man’s body being found near Second and Lagunitas SW. Deputies found Newman slain in the area but have not released a cause of death.

Then, on July 28, deputies responded to a shooting at the 7-Eleven on Coors near Gun Club SW. Deputies found Nunez dead from at least one gunshot wound at the scene.

BCSO released photos of possible suspects and a truck tied to the homicide.

On Aug. 6, Albuquerque police responded around 1:30 a.m. to a shooting in the area of Eastern and Amherst SE. Officers found Aviles shot to death at the scene.

Then, on Aug. 18, police around 5:40 a.m. to Morningside Park, near Lead and Carlisle, for reports of a man screaming. Officers found Pete Jr. fatally stabbed in the park.

