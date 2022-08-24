 Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at 50th annual event - Albuquerque Journal

Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at 50th annual event

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Balloons lit up as dusk fell over Balloon Fiesta park during the first glow of the 2017 Balloon Fiesta. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

World records are nothing new to organizers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta; the event set the world record for biggest mass ascension of hot air balloons in 2010, 2011 and again in 2019. And, this year, organizers are aiming to add two more world records to balloon fiesta history: the highest number of balloons glowing at night, and the biggest number of remote controlled balloons in the sky at once.

“It’s like having 10 Super Bowls, every day, in Albuquerque. But our footballs are balloons,” said Al Tertreault, balloon fiesta board president, at a Wednesday Economic Forum of Albuquerque panel focused on the upcoming fiesta.

This year is the second time that the balloon fiesta has hosted the “Fiesta de los Globitos,” where kids and adults alike pilot 7- to 8- foot tall balloons via remote control. Last year, the event had 30 participants. This year, 85 people will remotely launch the “miniature” balloons.

“It’s teaching those children to get into ballooning,” said Sam Parks, director of operations of the balloon fiesta.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the balloon fiesta after the 2020 gathering was canceled.

To celebrate the anniversary, organizers are recreating the original ascension at Coronado Center, where the first balloon fiesta was hosted. Three of the four surviving pilots from the original event will be present Sept. 30, when 13 balloons will commemorate the 1972 launch.

Paul Smith, executive director of the balloon fiesta, said he remembers seeing the first ascension from the windows of his high school classroom.

“It was something that caught my eye back then, and obviously it caught the eye of Albuquerque,” Smith said at the Wednesday meeting.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, musicians will be able to perform at Music Fiesta. This year’s fiesta features musical guests Restless Road, Lainey Wilson and Cole Swindell.

Similarly, the interactive Balloon Discovery Center, where kids can learn about the physics of ballooning, will return this year after a COVID-induced hiatus.

This year also marks the return of international balloons and balloonists. Twenty-two different countries will be in attendance this year, as well as 45 out of 50 states. Taiwan and Ukraine will both represented at the festival.

“We have more balloons than we have room for,” Parks said. “… Everybody wanted to come.”

The fiesta had to turn away more than 200 pilots interested in attending; this year, every launch square will be assigned four pilots, with over 600 primary pilots total.

The fiesta sold out of several experiences, including its glamping facilities, RVs, chasers’ club and concierge system “minutes within opening sales,” Smith said. This year, they’re introducing “skyboxes,” made out of shipping containers with elevated platforms, that are still available to reserve.

At the meeting, organizers expressed anxieties about the future of balloon fiesta due to a shortage of landing sites. Balloon fiesta organizers are looking for 200 feet by 200 feet open spaces without trees or power lines for balloons to land in.

“That is the biggest problem we are going to suffer through,” Tetreault said.

Tetreault also called on local hotels to provide housing for pilots.

“It is truly a community effort,” Smith said.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at 50th annual event

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at ...
Business
This year marks 50 years of ... This year marks 50 years of the event
2
Gift shop, art gallery connect to 'empower' artists
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town and Downtown are colliding ... Old Town and Downtown are colliding with a partnership between gift shop Flyby Provisions, on 201 Coal SW, and art gallery the Lapis Room, ...
3
Pipeline firms operating in NM agree to $1.75M settlement
ABQnews Seeker
Case involved harassment claims from several ... Case involved harassment claims from several former employees
4
Kennedy Wilson acquires West Side apartment complex
ABQnews Seeker
It is the fifth real estate ... It is the fifth real estate investment by the firm in Albuquerque since 2019
5
Innovate ABQ still rebounding from pandemic
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's innovation district is still navigating ... Albuquerque's innovation district is still navigating through the aftermath of the global pand ...
6
ABQ avionics firm announces plans to go public
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Aspen Avionics could soon go ... Albuquerque-based Aspen Avionics could soon go public on a U.S. stock exchange through its parent fi ...
7
Resale shop goes from hobby to main gig for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meet Jasmine Baillio, owner of What ... Meet Jasmine Baillio, owner of What Goes Around
8
Woman-owned automotive company to expand to two new locations ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jesse Jackson, the owner of Mango ... Jesse Jackson, the owner of Mango Automotive and "Auto Repair Queen", said she and her c ...
9
Gallup couple awarded more than $116,000 in damages
ABQnews Seeker
Workers' rights organizations to use victory ... Workers' rights organizations to use victory as template for new initiative
10
New rotisserie restaurant setting up shop on the West ...
ABQnews Seeker
At Fuego 505, Chef Raul Maestas ... At Fuego 505, Chef Raul Maestas is bringing the fire. Literally. The new restaurant, which is openin ...