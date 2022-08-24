Alise Willis stars in the Netflix mystery thriller ‘Echoes’

Alise Willis’ journey in film and TV is successful.

It’s taken 10 years to finally see the door open – and she’ll take it.

Willis is part of the cast in the Netflix thriller series, “Echoes.” The series began streaming on Aug. 19.

“I’m enjoying the journey,” she says. “It felt like forever to get the door open. The time is now and I’m taking nothing for granted. I was a model before acting and I didn’t get to enjoy it at all. I was in such a beautiful place and I didn’t realize it. Now I stop and thank God for every role that I get. This one is special.”

“Echoes” is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, played by Michelle Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret.

Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Willis plays Meg, who is Leni’s best friend, who has been burdened by her friend’s indiscretions, ultimately revealing her own secrets as she searches for the truth of where Leni has gone.

Willis had no idea when auditioning that it was a Netflix show.

“Who doesn’t want to do a Netflix series,” she quips. “It seemed like a cool project and the casting director working on the series is one that ran a challenge during the pandemic to keep actors sharp. During that challenge I was picked by the casting director out of 8,600 submissions. She remembered me when the audition came around.”

Filming took place in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Willis flew back and forth from Los Angeles.

“When we first meet Meg there is tension between her and Leni,” she says. “She also has a lot of internal things going on. She does confront her problems and deals with them the best way she knows. She’s very confused about a lot of things in her life. She hits a point where she can’t take it any more.”

Willis got her first big break in the fashion industry as a model, signing with international agency Ford Models. Immediately after graduating high school in Joliet, Illinois, she took a huge leap by moving to New York City, where her career flourished as she graced countless runways, shot campaigns and appeared in numerous magazines for top designers and major brands.

Her work soon afforded her opportunities to live and work throughout Europe and South Africa, which she called home for two years, and instilled a lifelong love for travel – some of her favorite places being Venice, Italy, Brazil, Thailand and Cape Town, South Africa.

Embedded in this journey, was her ever-growing passion for acting, making it a priority in her life by invariably studying, training, and strengthening in different techniques.

After several years abroad, her career focus in acting compelled her to take flight to Los Angeles, where all of her talents could come into play as she immediately secured representation and began booking roles in TV and film including ABC’s “Mixed-ish,” Paramount’s “68 Whiskey,” the feature film, “Coming 2 America,” and “Sorry for Your Loss.”

In addition to “Echoes,” Willis can be seen on the TV series, “Ruthless,” which streams on BET+.

The series is a spinoff of “The Oval,” and follows Ruth Truesdale, played by Melissa L. Williams, as she’s forced to play nice with a scandalous religious cult of powerful sex crazed fanatics in the hopes of freeing herself and her daughter. Willis plays young cult member Lacey, who becomes obsessed with escaping and is in love with Oliver, played by Stevie Baggs Jr., a handsome man in the cult.

“I’ve been able to experience two different series,” she says. “With ‘Ruthless’ and Tyler Perry, you only get one take. You have to be on your game all the time. ‘Echoes’ provided me a chance to grow into my character and feel out the journey. Each role is memorable and I can’t wait to see what happens next in my journey.”

ON TV

Alise Willis stars in the Netflix series, “Echoes,” which began streaming on Aug. 19.