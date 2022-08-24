 'The Colt Balok Show' reaches Facebook followers milestone - Albuquerque Journal

‘The Colt Balok Show’ reaches Facebook followers milestone

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Colk Balok, center, with his team celebrated 1 million followers on Facebook for the series, “The Colt Balok Show.” (Courtesy of “The Colt Balok Show”)

More than five years ago, Colt Balok set out to make a difference.

Through his show – “The Colt Balok Show” – he’s been able to focus on the lives of viewers.

In August, Balok reached a milestone with 1 million Facebook followers.

Of course, it’s taken a village to get Balok to that point.

The New Mexico resident credits his team in helping him reach the milestone.

“We’re excited,” Balok says. “I’m stoked. It’s something that we’ve all worked so hard for. When it finally happened, it’s humbling. We’ve been working on this for years and the show is resonating with viewers.”

The series airs on YouTube.

Balok is still surprised to see the immediate reaction when a new video posts.

“Every time we refresh, there’s more people that are interacting with our content,” he says. “We’re getting about 4,000 messages a week. It’s a new experience for sure.”

In 2021, the series began the pilot program called, “Game Changers,” which recognizes New Mexicans who are stepping up in the community and helping others.

The series teamed up with Public Service Company of New Mexico to award $2,000 to citizens who are going above and beyond by “changing the game.”

As the series continues to grow, Balok and his team have noticed that the audience is worldwide now.

“It’s pretty surreal,” he says. “At first, when we looked at the numbers, it makes sense. We are telling stories that are relatable and that’s what continues to drive our audience.”

Balok says the goal of this program is to expand it to other states.

But he wants production to remain in Albuquerque as its home base.

“There are people doing good everywhere,” he says. “Right now for us, we have a million followers and that opens the door on the caliber of guests that we can get. We started airing on the public access station and have grown this to a series that people are seeking out. I’m really excited about the impact we can continue to make. We’re in a really cool growth period right now and that’s in big part to the team that has come together. We analyze every piece of data.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Online
To view “The Colt Balok Show” visit coltbalok.com or visit YouTube and search for Colt Balok.

Home » Blogs » ReelNM » ‘The Colt Balok Show’ reaches Facebook followers milestone

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'LaRoy' to film in ABQ; John Magaro and Steve ...
ABQnews Seeker
John Magaro and Steve Zahn will ... John Magaro and Steve Zahn will lead the feature film 'LaRoy.' On Monday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the project, which will film ...
2
Benjamin Bratt, Natasha Lyonne to film 'Poker Face' in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A new TV series, 'Poker Face,' ... A new TV series, 'Poker Face,' will film one episode in Albuquerque. The New Mexico State Film Office announced that production will begin principal ...
3
IATSE 480 to host first Film & TV Expo ...
ABQnews Seeker
The film industry is booming in ... The film industry is booming in New Mexico. In July, the state announced that the industry brought in $855.4 million in direct spend for ...
4
Gravity Bound Brewing Co. wins its first NM Brewers ...
Blogs
Gravity Bound Brewing Co. took home ... Gravity Bound Brewing Co. took home the trophy with a hazy IPA. It is the first win for the brewery and it is the ...
5
Rick Wright: Recruiters can find Chavez in NM too
Featured Sports
I read my colleague James Yodice's ... I read my colleague James Yodice's recent story about quarterback Aden Chavez's return to Cibola from Florida
6
Third New Mexico film partner to be based in ...
ABQnews Seeker
California-based 828 Productions will relocate its ... California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces
7
Native Cinema Showcase provides a forum for highlighting Indigenous ...
Blogs
Each year, a different theme emerges ... Each year, a different theme emerges for the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian's Native Cinema Showcase. After a few years of being ...
8
'Cleaning Lady' set to return on Sept. 19; filming ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Sept. 19, 'The Cleaning Lady' ... On Sept. 19, 'The Cleaning Lady' returns to TV for its second season. For nearly two months, crews have been on the ground in ...
9
Happy Accidents named Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar
Blogs
The 2022 Spirited Awards are presented ... The 2022 Spirited Awards are presented by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation.