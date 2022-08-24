‘The Colt Balok Show’ reaches Facebook followers milestone

More than five years ago, Colt Balok set out to make a difference.

Through his show – “The Colt Balok Show” – he’s been able to focus on the lives of viewers.

In August, Balok reached a milestone with 1 million Facebook followers.

Of course, it’s taken a village to get Balok to that point.

The New Mexico resident credits his team in helping him reach the milestone.

“We’re excited,” Balok says. “I’m stoked. It’s something that we’ve all worked so hard for. When it finally happened, it’s humbling. We’ve been working on this for years and the show is resonating with viewers.”

The series airs on YouTube.

Balok is still surprised to see the immediate reaction when a new video posts.

“Every time we refresh, there’s more people that are interacting with our content,” he says. “We’re getting about 4,000 messages a week. It’s a new experience for sure.”

In 2021, the series began the pilot program called, “Game Changers,” which recognizes New Mexicans who are stepping up in the community and helping others.

The series teamed up with Public Service Company of New Mexico to award $2,000 to citizens who are going above and beyond by “changing the game.”

As the series continues to grow, Balok and his team have noticed that the audience is worldwide now.

“It’s pretty surreal,” he says. “At first, when we looked at the numbers, it makes sense. We are telling stories that are relatable and that’s what continues to drive our audience.”

Balok says the goal of this program is to expand it to other states.

But he wants production to remain in Albuquerque as its home base.

“There are people doing good everywhere,” he says. “Right now for us, we have a million followers and that opens the door on the caliber of guests that we can get. We started airing on the public access station and have grown this to a series that people are seeking out. I’m really excited about the impact we can continue to make. We’re in a really cool growth period right now and that’s in big part to the team that has come together. We analyze every piece of data.”

