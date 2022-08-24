Bubonicon returns in a celebration of science fiction

Bubonicon is back – in person.

The annual science fiction convention will take place from Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 in Albuquerque.

The event will feature more than 55 authors, artists and filmmakers during the three-day event.

“It’s been two years since we’ve done the convention in person,” says Craig W. Chrissinger, co-chair. “We’re excited to get people back together and doing it as safely as we can.”

Bubonicon, which began the same year as the Apollo 11 moon landing and Woodstock, focuses primarily on the literature of science fiction, fantasy and horror. It is one of hundreds of such conventions held each year around the world, and is considered smaller, drawing 700-925 people each August. Fans come together to meet favorite authors, socialize, admire artwork, play games, have fun and celebrate science fiction.

According to Chrissinger, a facial mask covering both the mouth and nose must be worn at all times in Bubonicon spaces. The only exceptions are when eating in the Hospitality Suite or speaking from the front table in a programming event, as well as being outside.

This year’s theme is “After the Plague Years (Plagues and Pandemics in SF/F).”

Chrissinger says disease and alien viruses are not new in the worlds of science fiction, fantasy and horror.

Famous books examining widespread illness include “Earth Abides” by George Stewart, “I Am Legend” by Richard Matheson, “The Stand” by Stephen King, “The Andromeda Strain” by Michael Crichton, “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, and “The War of the Worlds” by H.G. Wells. This theme also is a staple for movies and TV shows such as “The Last Man on Earth,” “Outbreak,” “Carriers,” “Children of Men,” “12 Monkeys” and “Shaun of the Dead.”

This year’s co-guests of honors are Rae Carson and Keith R.A. DeCandido.

Toastmaster is A. Lee Martinez, while Chaz Kemp is the guest artist and Courtney Willis is the science speaker.

Carson is an American fantasy writer, best known for young-adult fiction. Her debut novel, “The Girl of Fire and Thorns,” was published in 2011. It was a finalist for the William C. Morris YA Award and the Andre Norton Award, and it was the winner of the Ohioana Book Award for Young Adult Literature. Since 2017, she has written several tie-in stories for the “Star Wars” universe. Her most recent novel is “Any Sign of Life,” published in 2021.

DeCandido is an American science fiction and fantasy writer, who works on comic books, novels, role-playing games and video games, including numerous media tie-in books for properties such as “Star Trek,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Doctor Who,” “Supernatural,” “Andromeda,” “Farscape,” “Spider-Man,” and “Stargate SG-1.” He also is a musician.

A portion of the convention proceeds will benefit at Eastern New Mexico University’s Williamson Library Collection, the local Roadrunner Food Bank and World Central Kitchen.

A complete list of guests can be found at bubonicon.com.