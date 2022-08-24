River Whyless to make tour stop in Santa Fe

Over the course of the pandemic, anxiety has set in for many.

Halli Anderson is no exception.

Going from performing over 100 shows a year to nothing for the better part of more than two years, Anderson is slowly building her confidence back up on stage.

She’s found a way that helps her.

“The tours have helped me get back on track,” she says. “It’s been a journey for sure.”

Anderson is a member of folk outfit River Whyless. The band will make a stop at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Anderson is joined in the band by Alex McWalters, Ryan O’Keefe and Daniel Shearin. The band is touring in support of its new album, “Monoflora.”

Anderson is also looking forward to returning to Santa Fe for a show.

The last time the band performed in Santa Fe, there was an event that has since become memorable.

“Before we left from LA on the road to Santa Fe, I was sprayed by a skunk,” Anderson says. “We were recording and I went down to pet a kitten. Only it wasn’t a kitten. I got sprayed and came up walking to the van. I smelled so bad. I put on new clothes and then went on an all-night drive in the van. We were driving to Albuquerque and it was the worst night. I showered before the show and still had this smell to me. No one wanted to get close. This time, I will be smelling like roses.”

“Monoflora” was released on April 8.

To craft the new album, the band secluded themselves for 30 days deep in the hills outside Asheville, North Carolina.

Anderson says their intention was to make a record, the band’s fourth full-length effort, and first without a producer since their 2012 debut.

Using mostly gear from Shearin’s recording studio, the band converted McWalter’s house into a multi-level homemade recording space.

The basement became the control room and drum world.

The main level, with its high ceilings and pine floors, was well-equipped for acoustic guitars and violin.

“We try to always be cohesive when we’re writing,” she says. “At Alex’s house, we saw each other for 30 days and we forced ourselves to become one. It is a journey because we are four different people. The process was also great because were able to rely on each other. We also had to remain aware of over thinking things. I feel like we came together stronger on this album. It’s a complete body of work that is different from our previous releases.”