 Amy Faithe bringing the songs of legendary vocalists to the Lobo Theater - Albuquerque Journal

Amy Faithe bringing the songs of legendary vocalists to the Lobo Theater

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

New Mexico-based vocalist Amy Faithe will perform at the Lobo Theater on Thursday, Sept. 1. (Courtesy of Amy Faithe)

Amy Faithe’s planning began months ago.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Faithe will take the stage at the Historic Lobo Theater in Nob Hill to perform a night of music from the legendary divas that inspired her as a vocalist.

Of course, there will be songs from Whitney Houston, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Chaka Khan and Aretha Franklin.

That’s just scratching the surface, Faithe says.

“These are female vocalists who have greatly impacted me as a singer and artist,” she says. “Since I was a little girl, these women have played a big part in my life. I’ve put together around nine of these artists to cover. Each song will have a special arrangement.”

Joining Faithe on stage will be an 11-piece ensemble that includes a horn line and background singers.

“Four costume changes,” she says. “It’s a show from beginning to end. We’re going to take the audience on a journey with some high energy danceable songs. Then we’ll slow it down with some ballads to reflect.”

Faithe has been singing the majority of her life and performs frequently around New Mexico.

She is known for her sultry vocals and takes audiences on a sensual and soulful journey.

Faithe has been afforded the opportunity to perform live in Las Vegas, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, and has been nominated for several awards both domestically and internationally.

Faithe is excited about performing at the Lobo Theater because of the building’s history.

“It’s a historic landmark and a great fit for what we’re doing as it aesthetically fits the concept of the show,” she says. “The space also has a dance floor, so I’m encouraging the audience to get up and dance.”

Faithe worked with Robert Stephens of Silver T-Bone Productions, who is serving as musical director.

“I have an incredible group of musicians that I have complete confidence in,” she says. “Their energy will contribute to what a special evening this will be.”

In the last couple of weeks, Faithe has been going through her laundry list of songs that made an impact on her.

“It kept me up at night because it’s been consuming me,” she says. “To put on a show like this is incredibly meaningful. I’ve dreamt up every possibility and putting it together has been a lot of work. The results will be amazing.”

‘A Night with the Legendary Divas’
Featuring Amy Faithe

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1

WHERE: Historic Lobo Theater, 3013 Central Ave. NE

HOW MUCH: $25, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

Home » Entertainment » Amy Faithe bringing the songs of legendary vocalists to the Lobo Theater

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
The inaugural New Mexico Asian Film Festival strives to ...
Entertainment
The inaugural festival will take place ... The inaugural festival will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Balloon Fiesta Park. The film festival is part of the two-day ...
2
Third New Mexico film partner to be based in ...
ABQnews Seeker
California-based 828 Productions will relocate its ... California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces
3
Gravity Bound Brewing Co. wins its first NM Brewers ...
Blogs
Gravity Bound Brewing Co. took home ... Gravity Bound Brewing Co. took home the trophy with a hazy IPA. It is the first win for the brewery and it is the ...
4
'Cave Rescue' looks at the dramatic story of a ...
Entertainment
'Cave Rescue' is currently available for ... 'Cave Rescue' is currently available for rent or purchase on digital platforms.
5
Bawarchi Biryanis delivers a solid rendition of its namesake ...
Dining Reviews
Prices at Bawarchi – ... Prices at Bawarchi – the word roughly translates into 'chef' – are comparable to those the Heights' two well-established Indian ...
6
What's happening in ABQ: Aug. 19-25
Coming This Week
Fútbol season is heating up as ... Fútbol season is heating up as we inch closer to the World Cup this year. For any Americans looking for optimism, last time the ...
7
NEEDTOBREATHE opening for OneRepublic at Isleta
Entertainment
NEEDTOBREATHE will make a stop on ... NEEDTOBREATHE will make a stop on OneRepublic's 'Never Ending Summer Tour' at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Isleta Amphitheater.
8
Hooveriii to make tour stop at Sister on Friday, ...
Entertainment
Hooveriii (pronounced Hover Three) released 'A ... Hooveriii (pronounced Hover Three) released 'A Round of Applause' in July.
9
Vegan festival to feature vendors, cooking demos and more
Entertainment
Red & Green VegFest will takes ... Red & Green VegFest will takes place on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque.
10
Pasquale Esposito enjoys revealing the stories of the bad ...
Entertainment
Pasquale Esposito is a chameleon. With ... Pasquale Esposito is a chameleon. With each character, the Italian actor transforms the role into one of his own. He's currently in Croatia filming ...