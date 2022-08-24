Amy Faithe bringing the songs of legendary vocalists to the Lobo Theater

Amy Faithe’s planning began months ago.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Faithe will take the stage at the Historic Lobo Theater in Nob Hill to perform a night of music from the legendary divas that inspired her as a vocalist.

Of course, there will be songs from Whitney Houston, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Chaka Khan and Aretha Franklin.

That’s just scratching the surface, Faithe says.

“These are female vocalists who have greatly impacted me as a singer and artist,” she says. “Since I was a little girl, these women have played a big part in my life. I’ve put together around nine of these artists to cover. Each song will have a special arrangement.”

Joining Faithe on stage will be an 11-piece ensemble that includes a horn line and background singers.

“Four costume changes,” she says. “It’s a show from beginning to end. We’re going to take the audience on a journey with some high energy danceable songs. Then we’ll slow it down with some ballads to reflect.”

Faithe has been singing the majority of her life and performs frequently around New Mexico.

She is known for her sultry vocals and takes audiences on a sensual and soulful journey.

Faithe has been afforded the opportunity to perform live in Las Vegas, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, and has been nominated for several awards both domestically and internationally.

Faithe is excited about performing at the Lobo Theater because of the building’s history.

“It’s a historic landmark and a great fit for what we’re doing as it aesthetically fits the concept of the show,” she says. “The space also has a dance floor, so I’m encouraging the audience to get up and dance.”

Faithe worked with Robert Stephens of Silver T-Bone Productions, who is serving as musical director.

“I have an incredible group of musicians that I have complete confidence in,” she says. “Their energy will contribute to what a special evening this will be.”

In the last couple of weeks, Faithe has been going through her laundry list of songs that made an impact on her.

“It kept me up at night because it’s been consuming me,” she says. “To put on a show like this is incredibly meaningful. I’ve dreamt up every possibility and putting it together has been a lot of work. The results will be amazing.”