Corrales Art Studio Tour returns Aug. 27 and Aug. 28

This weekend, the Village of Corrales returns one of the most anticipated art and studio tours in New Mexico with the 24th Annual Corrales Art Studio Tour (CAST) on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday Aug. 28.

“Raven and Red Chiles,” an acrylic painting by local artist Victoria Mauldin, is the featured art image for this year’s tour.

Mauldin is one of over 80 artists coming together with 50 elementary school student artists to showcase their art.

“The local art scene is fabulous and that was a really important factor in buying this house that we bought when we were looking for a move,” Mauldin said. “I have been to various places in New Mexico that had wonderful studio tours and I have been blessed to live in places that are just really strongly supportive of the art community.”

In addition to the artist tour, the event will also have work in the Preview Gallery at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, which opens on Friday, Aug. 26.

“Some of my work comes about in the middle of the night, actually and I am a big raven fan,” Mauldin said. “Once I painted my first raven, I fell in love with them and I have learned a lot more about them since then.”

For Mauldin, making this piece was inevitable.

“So it just seemed totally appropriate to put red chiles or chiles of any kind actually,” Mauldin said. “It just came about kind of naturally, because those are two things that are very much a part of New Mexico.”

“What attracted me is that they are really bright creatures and that they are family-oriented,” Mauldin said. “They take care of one another and their friends, and I just admire them because I think they have a connection to each other in the world.”

In terms of art, imaginative realism is Mauldin’s forte.

“But what I love about imaginative realism is that it goes beyond just what we can usually see in the in the world around us,” Mauldin said. “It really connects things and put things together in a way that hopefully makes the viewer stop and look at it and go ‘Wow, that’s very interesting.’ ”

Tour visitors will notice a plethora of fine art in a multitude of ways. Viewers will see media including watercolors, oils and photography, along with works in clay, glass and other materials to delight the crowd at every turn.

For those wanting to view a sample of work from the participating artists, the maps and catalogs are available online at corralessocietyofartists.org/studio-tour, as well as outside the Frontier Mart at the south end of Corrales, the Preview Gallery at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church, and numerous local sponsors around the area.