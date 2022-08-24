 Idris Elba battles the king of the jungle in 'Beast' - Albuquerque Journal

Idris Elba battles the king of the jungle in ‘Beast’

By Jake Coyle / Associated Press

Idris Elba in a scene from “Beast.” (Lauren Mulligan/Universal Pictures)

Sharks, grizzlies, giant snakes and rampaging apes have traditionally been the go-to choices for animal-kingdom antagonists in survival thrillers. Lions not so much. Maybe the king of the jungle has always been too regal, too majestic – too heroic – to be lowered to the status of mere summer-movie marauder.

But the circle of life also pertains to movies, and it was probably inevitable that the lion’s time would come. That’s, at least, the nature of “Beast,” a surprisingly agile and nifty B-movie graced by Idris Elba’s formidable presence, fluid camerawork and tolerable levels of implausibility.

It’s a movie well engineered as a late-summer diversion – a big cat movie for the dog days of August – that Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur (“Adrift,” “Everest”) insures stays well within the paths of man-against-nature films before it. But while the lion is CGI, the South African location is genuine, and Kormákur and cinematographer Philippe Rousselot’s long, well-choreographed takes give “Beast” an immersive quality well beyond the genre’s usual slapdash cutting.

But how do you make a lion a diabolical hunter? “Beast,” written by Ryan Engle, opens with poachers mowing down a pride of lions. But one – a big one – escapes, and has a preternatural taste for avenging the killings and protecting its territory. The lion’s ferocity is easy to empathize with, ever to root for. Having had his family taken from him, he’s like the Liam Neeson of lions.

This is what Nate Samuels (Elba) and his two daughters, Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries), walk into. They’ve just arrived in South Africa, a trip that Nate hopes will be a healing one for the family. They’re still reeling from the death of Nate’s wife from cancer, a loss that Mere and Norah partly blame on Nate, a doctor. The pair had also separated a year before her death, adding to the family friction.

But what’s better at ailing abandonment issues than a man-hunting lion? After reuniting with an old friend, Martin (Sharlto Copley), a vehemently anti-poacher wildlife biologist, the four set out in a jeep to explore the savanna. It doesn’t take long before they stumble across the lion’s victims and find themselves fending off his attacks from the vehicle. When Martin radios that the lion is staring right at him, one of the daughters gamely asks, “Is that a little, um, unnatural?”

There’s the backdrop of animal treatment, but “Beast” is mostly unburdened by larger meaning. For most of its brisk 93-minute running time, the Samuels tussle with the animal in a game of (big) cat and mouse. The shark in “Jaws” put an entire community under the microscope, but the scope of “Beast” is narrowly fixed on Nate and his girls. There isn’t any beast within here, just a beast.

But with lively supporting performances from Halley and Jeffries and a commanding one from Elba, they make a realistic, often bickering family. Elba’s commitment to the film gives it more psychological weight than it might deserve. Nothing will surprise you in how “Beasts” unfolds except for how engrossing it manages to be.

‘Beast’
Three stars

RATED: R (For violent content, bloody images and some language)

WHEN: Now playing

WHERE: AMC 12, Cottonwood, Flix Brewhouse, Icon Cinema, Icon Cinema (San Mateo), Winrock 16, Starlight Cinema 8 (Los Lunas), Premiere (Rio Rancho), Regal Santa Fe Place (Santa Fe), Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 (Santa Fe)

Home » Entertainment » Idris Elba battles the king of the jungle in ‘Beast’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
The inaugural New Mexico Asian Film Festival strives to ...
Entertainment
The inaugural festival will take place ... The inaugural festival will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Balloon Fiesta Park. The film festival is part of the two-day ...
2
Third New Mexico film partner to be based in ...
ABQnews Seeker
California-based 828 Productions will relocate its ... California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces
3
Gravity Bound Brewing Co. wins its first NM Brewers ...
Blogs
Gravity Bound Brewing Co. took home ... Gravity Bound Brewing Co. took home the trophy with a hazy IPA. It is the first win for the brewery and it is the ...
4
'Cave Rescue' looks at the dramatic story of a ...
Entertainment
'Cave Rescue' is currently available for ... 'Cave Rescue' is currently available for rent or purchase on digital platforms.
5
Bawarchi Biryanis delivers a solid rendition of its namesake ...
Dining Reviews
Prices at Bawarchi – ... Prices at Bawarchi – the word roughly translates into 'chef' – are comparable to those the Heights' two well-established Indian ...
6
What's happening in ABQ: Aug. 19-25
Coming This Week
Fútbol season is heating up as ... Fútbol season is heating up as we inch closer to the World Cup this year. For any Americans looking for optimism, last time the ...
7
NEEDTOBREATHE opening for OneRepublic at Isleta
Entertainment
NEEDTOBREATHE will make a stop on ... NEEDTOBREATHE will make a stop on OneRepublic's 'Never Ending Summer Tour' at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Isleta Amphitheater.
8
Hooveriii to make tour stop at Sister on Friday, ...
Entertainment
Hooveriii (pronounced Hover Three) released 'A ... Hooveriii (pronounced Hover Three) released 'A Round of Applause' in July.
9
Vegan festival to feature vendors, cooking demos and more
Entertainment
Red & Green VegFest will takes ... Red & Green VegFest will takes place on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque.
10
Pasquale Esposito enjoys revealing the stories of the bad ...
Entertainment
Pasquale Esposito is a chameleon. With ... Pasquale Esposito is a chameleon. With each character, the Italian actor transforms the role into one of his own. He's currently in Croatia filming ...