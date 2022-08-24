What’s happening in ABQ: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

It is so close to football season but what about kickball season? I feel like we should have more adult leagues considering everyone likes kickball.

1 Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour

Tours occur every Saturday morning through the last weekend of November.

Meet the guide at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of First Street and Central Avenue, by Tucanos Brazilian Grill.

No reservation is necessary except for groups of five or more, which should call 505-289-0586 to make tour arrangements.

The tours are free though the parking is not. The 2-hour parking meters take quarters or cards, or there is a pay parking lot and parking garage accessible by Second Street.

2 Heritage Spinning and Weaving at Casa San Ysidro

This class on Saturday, Aug. 27, includes lessons on the products of old New Mexico that were items used in silver mines in Mexico.

For this class, you will learn to weave socks.

The Saturday tours start at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. and are held at the Casa San Ysidro Gutiérrez/Minge House, 973 Old Church Road, Corrales.

Tickets start at $4 and can be bought at holdmyticket.com

3 Jono Manson

This Friday, Aug. 26, come out to Reunity Farms, 1829 San Ysidro Crossing, Santa Fe, to see singer-songwriter Jono Manson at 7 p.m.

Manson currently resides in Santa Fe and is the founder and chief engineer of the “The Kitchen Sink” recording studio.

The artist has five times been named “Producer of the Year” by the New Mexico Music Awards.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought at reunityresources.com

4 Pink Warrior House Fundraiser

The Downs Racetrack & Casino, 145 Louisiana Blvd. NE, will host a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 28, with the proceeds benefiting the Pink Warrior House. The mission of the Pink Warrior House is to support those battling breast cancer and their caregivers.

Ten races will run that day, with each race sponsored by different local business. The jockeys will also be wearing pink silks in honor of the event.

The first race is at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a silent auction, with T-shirts, novelties and more.

5 Block party in Santa Fe

New Mexico Museum of Art (NMMOA) and Museum of New Mexico Foundation (MNMF) are celebrating the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary with a community block party on Friday, Aug. 26. Festivities kick off in the Railyard, 332 Read St. in Santa Fe, at 5 p.m. There will be a tent from 5:30-9 p.m., with museum officials ready to hand out giveaways and answer the public’s questions about Santa Fe’s museums. The showstopper is a free concert by Eli “Paperboy” Reid at the Railyard Water Tower. Register at ampconcerts.org

6 Five Finger Death Punch

Saturday, Aug. 27, one of the most popular American metal bands touches down at the Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University Blvd. SE, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for Five Finger Death Punch start at $29.50, plus fees, and can be purchased at livenation.com

7 Adult Clay Night

Join Creativity Warehouse for Adult Clay Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and learn how to work with clay for both hand building and wheel throwing.

Tickets are $50 a person and advance register is required. The Creativity Warehouse is located at 1950 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE.

All clay, tools, instruction and glazing is included, and cancellations must be made a minimum of two days in advance for refunds.

Tickets can be purchased at creativitywarehouse.com

8 ‘Shakespeare (Abridged)’

The Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW, is presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Tickets start at $17, plus fees, and can be purchased at albuquerquelittletheatre.org/tickets

