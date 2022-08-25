Criminals ‘high on drugs they buy with stolen goods’

At 8 p.m. Aug. 10, my roommate and I walked out of Dave & Busters by Winrock, only to find her car was not where she left it. It was stolen from the front row, 50 feet from the entrance, in broad daylight. Ninety seconds later, while still in shock and not knowing what to do, a man walked by carrying a large bundle of clothes and a new appliance. He had just stolen them from the Target across the street. These 90 seconds epitomize this last year – and possibly my last year in Albuquerque.

To our astonishment, the police informed us if my roommate’s stolen vehicle caused any future damage, or was later deserted and towed, she would be the one footing the bill from the city. The police also warned us that since the car thieves had our address, there was a chance they would stop by our house. That night I slept with a loaded gun six inches from my head, something I have never done before, but something I must unwillingly do more often now.

Six times this year I have watched shoplifters casually leave stores with arms full of merchandise. The worst was watching a group of five criminals nonchalantly walk out with overflowing carts from Target, knowing there would be zero ramifications if they were caught. Mayor Tim Keller’s soft-on-crime policies encourage criminals to freely steal merchandise and exchange them for drugs. Keller’s weakness is fueling the city’s drug issue.

I own a business that relies heavily on two large work trucks. If one vehicle goes down, my business and revenues are temporarily cut in half. Three times this year I have narrowly avoided hitting, possibly killing, a jaywalking homeless person with our 10,000-pound trucks. Two months ago, while driving down Central, I watched a homeless man throw a brick at the car in front of me, shattering the car window. High on drugs they buy with stolen goods, these criminals know their actions have zero consequences, and citizens and their businesses are ones that suffer.

The city is filthy and covered in trash and grime from these criminals. One afternoon in Old Town I witnessed multiple homeless people passed out from drugs on the sidewalk. A large picture of the mayor greets tourists at the airport. Doesn’t he feel embarrassed of the city he is welcoming them to? I know I am ashamed of what it has become.

The mayor’s apathy is destroying this city. These crimes are harming good people, while he aids and assists drug addicts and criminals by his inaction. I understand these criminals’ lives may be difficult, but he must come to the realization that these are adults who are consciously and consistently making these poor choices. They do not need help; they need to be punished.

The mayor has created a crime-ridden haven for them to reside in. He let them use the city bus for free, enabling them to easily wreak havoc all over the city. Meanwhile good citizens are paying for the city’s towing fees to get their stolen cars back and closing their business because of theft. Good people are leaving while his policies are welcoming the bottom of society in droves. Do better Mayor Keller!