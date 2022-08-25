Neighborhoods near Gateway aren’t the problem

At a recent NAIOP luncheon, Mayor Tim Keller and chief administrator Lawrence Rael addressed an audience with remarks on the Gateway Center – both laying blame with the neighborhoods in District 6 for the ongoing homelessness crisis because of their conditional-use permit appeal of Gateway.

In their view, our neighborhoods’ concerns are invalid and we should just accept the administration ramming it down our throats.

Specifically, Keller described our concerns about bed numbers and the nature of services as “small-minded” and his priority is to “fill the beds.”

Not only are his comments offensive, but they’re problematic. First, they show utter disregard and disrespect for the citizens of District 6 concerned about their personal safety, the security of public spaces, and the detrimental effects to commerce in the area. By the mayor’s own admission, he’s gravely concerned about crime as it relates to homelessness but offers no solution or assurance to neighborhoods that the inevitable influx of unhoused will be managed to ensure the security of homes, public spaces, and local businesses in the area. Secondly, the West Side shelter continually fails to fill beds, and the idea the city will be able to fill Gateway’s beds doesn’t stand to reason. Lastly, as has been discussed ad nauseam, D6 is saturated with outlets for services for unsheltered people, and additional outlets will be either ineffective or unsustainable based on the number of people in need of services. It’s time for other areas of the city to do their part in addressing homelessness.

As the Homelessness Solutions chair for Parkland Hills Neighborhood Association – an adjoining neighborhood to Gateway – I’ve participated in countless meetings devoted to homelessness and Gateway specifically, listening to municipal objectives and serving as a liaison for my neighborhood. I was a panelist in the former Homeless Services Systems committee, spearheaded by city and county personnel, and including committed representatives from several neighborhoods in Districts 2 and 6. But despite our efforts to collaborate with the city, Keller throws our neighborhoods under the bus whenever he’s in front of a microphone. He’s done it with residents of Wells Park regarding Coronado Park, and now with D6 and Gateway. Instead of recognizing us as volunteers who’ve donated hundreds of hours to his initiatives, Keller insists on pushing the narrative that we’re his main obstacle in tackling the homelessness crisis.

Regarding Gateway’s appeal, we’ve advocated for capacity limits sustainable for the community, and for detailed plans on mitigating adverse impacts in our neighborhoods. Given the city’s dismal track record in protecting neighborhoods and public spaces in proximity to services – i.e. Coronado Park – our concerns are valid. And it’s not “small-minded” to demand the city fortify its plans to ensure public safety. As neighbors to Gateway, we’re in it for the long haul, and we are invested in its success – we cannot afford for it to fail. But that doesn’t mean the administration won’t be met with scrutiny when its plans are inadequate.

We agree swift action is needed, but Gateway isn’t the magic bullet. And the strong-arming disrespect from Keller and his administration needs to stop. In the interest of constructive problem solving, Keller and Rael should dedicate time to meet with our communities to discuss a workable path forward – and do it from a place of respect.