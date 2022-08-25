Editorial: The more eyes on election, the better

Uncle Sam needs you. And there’s no need for pushups or boot camp.

County clerks across the state are stepping up their efforts to recruit poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. While the hours can be long, serving as a poll worker gives New Mexicans the opportunity to serve their communities by working at polling locations on Election Day while making up to $200 for a day’s work.

All kinds of jobs are available: running the polls, issuing ballots and monitoring tabulation machines. There are even positions available for people willing to staff early voting locations or the unit that handles absentee ballots.

Poll workers tend to be retirees. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Election officials need only be registered to vote in their county, attend a training session, take an oath of office and have basic computer skills, a mobile phone and email address. They cannot be a candidate themselves or a close relative of a candidate or be a law enforcement officer.

Those requirements shouldn’t preclude many adults who want to see democracy first-hand and get a paycheck in the process.

Temporary poll workers are the backbone of the state’s election workforce. And it’s vital for each county to have a mix of election officials from different political parties, including independents.

“The more eyes on the election the better,” Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin told the Journal.

It’s almost never too late to apply, López Askin said, even just a week or two before Election Day.

Visit your county clerk or county elections bureau website to learn more about signing up; for Bernalillo County go to berncovotes.org and click on “poll workers.”

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.