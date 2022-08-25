 Editorial: NM camp tackling Middle East conflict - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: NM camp tackling Middle East conflict

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

From the 30,000-foot view, Israeli-Palestinian relations remain as complicated as ever.

But the “big picture” hardly captures the despair of living amid bombings and bloodshed. Intimate and painfully honest conversations among young Israelis and Palestinians dealing with life in a conflict zone offer hope of authentic peace — real recognition of each other’s humanity — that diplomats have to date fruitlessly sought through high-level negotiations.

For 19 years, the Tomorrow’s Women camp has brought Israeli and Palestinian teens to Santa Fe and Galisteo, providing a neutral ground more than 7,000 miles from home. Several campers have lost loved ones in the conflict.

Activities show participants how much they have in common and help them work through difficult emotions. The camp calls it “compassionate listening.” Campers spend about 40 hours in dialogue sessions over three weeks. Alana Grimstad, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit group, says Tomorrow’s Women is dedicated to training young women to serve as peaceful leaders. The camp is just one part of a program that lasts about a year and continues after participants return to the Middle East.

When the New Mexico portion of the camp ended earlier this month, campers shared what they learned with the Journal. Four “senior young leaders” encouraged Americans to keep in mind the full complexity of the conflict in the Middle East rather than embracing simple talking points. Each death is a person, not just a statistic.

One leader spoke about the importance of continuing the dialogue, a person at a time, no matter how uncomfortable. It should be a point of pride for New Mexicans that our state is a setting for such momentous dialogue.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

