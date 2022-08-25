Talented UNM tight end Bruckler recovering from sickness

Trace Bruckler, University of New Mexico’s sophomore tight end who led the Lobos in touchdown receptions with three last season, worked so hard during the offseason to build up to 226 pounds.

Bruckler, who had converted from wide receiver as he played at Lone Star High in Frisco, Texas, was at the highest playing weight of his life about a week before preseason camp began on Aug. 5.

But within five days, he lost 18 pounds because of strep throat.

“(On the first night of strep), I got hit with chills and sweat,” Bruckler said after Tuesday’s practice. “I woke up the next day and I told our trainer: ‘I feel terrible.’ … It just kept going downhill after that.”

UNM coach Danny Gonzales said, “it was a little bit of a setback.”

Bruckler will be fine and he’s gained back nearly half of the weight he lost. However, he did not receive as many reps early during preseason camp, and only until recently has he been regaining full strength.

The Lobos are big believers that Bruckler has recovered and will lead a physical and talented group of tight ends that appear be more involved in the offense while under coordinator Derek Warehime, who also coaches the tight ends.

“He’s a fearless kid,” Warehime said of Bruckler. “He’s not afraid to make a play. He’s not afraid to go in there and throw his face and try to win a block against someone who is 260 pounds. I mean, he’s a tough kid. His role will grow more the better feels.”

The Mountain West Conference certainly took notice of Bruckler. The MWC produced a video touting the league’s top five tight ends entering the 2022 season with Bruckler among the quintet. Colorado State’s Trey McBride went to the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the draft, leaving the league’s tight ends wanting to step up to be the next to go to the NFL.

Last year, during UNM’s 3-9 season, Bruckler was a true freshman, learning a new position and a new offense, while still excelling. This year, everyone knows what he can bring with another year of experience under his belt.

“I’m definitely going to have a target on my back,” Bruckler said. “But I just have to keep cool-headed and prepare as I normally would. Just take this season one game at a time, like I normally would as if I wasn’t even mentioned at all. Just stay humble.”

Sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong, who was Bruckler’s roommate last year, is excited for his friend.

“I think the sky is the limit for that kid,” said Wysong, the playmaking threat from Cleveland High. “He makes every single play during practice. He’s a hard worker. … Last year, he was one of the top tight ends, if not the top tight end, among freshmen (in the league). He brings a lot to the table in the way that he can move on the field being that big. And also being able to catch the ball and blocking also. His awareness is right where it needs to be.”

Wysong explained that he and Bruckler easily became friends because both are eager to make a big play and they have common goals.

“We’re both similar type of people off the field,” Wysong said. “We like to do the same type of stuff, (including outdoor-type sports).”

Bruckler’s humility is apparently real. He’s quick to talk about the rest of the Lobo tight ends and their role in the offense.

He expressed excitement when he mentioned Jaden Hullaby, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound sophomore transfer from the University of Texas, listed as a tight end but who will also be a part of the running backs group. Hullaby could very well play anywhere, except quarterback.

“I still really count him as a tight end because he came here as a tight end,” Bruckler said of Hullaby. “We’re all so versatile. I feel like we’re definitely going to contribute to the team a lot this year.”

Sophomore Elijah Queen, who has converted to tight end after playing wide receiver last year, can cause matchup problems as a 6-5, 230-pound athlete from Narbonne High in Carson, Calif.

Warehime said Bruckler and Queen could split out wide to sometimes block downfield or catches passes, too, from recently named starting quarterback Miles Kendrick, a senior transfer from Kansas.

Junior transfer Will Dennis (Coffeyville Community College in Kansas) and junior Connor Witthoft from Tucson are extensions of the offensive line, Warehime said, and they are also capable targets in the passing game.

The Lobos lost Jacob Trussell, a sophomore from Georgetown, Texas, to an Achilles injury during training after spring practices, that will put him out for the 2022 season, Gonzales said.

UNM meanwhile hasn’t said anything about T.J. Zimmermann, a 6-5, 250-pound tight end from San Francisco City College, who was announced during the recent recruiting class but has yet to be seen at any practices and isn’t on the roster.

TV: The Lobos’ season opener against Maine Sept. 3 and the Sept. 17 game against UTEP, both home games kicking off at 6 p.m., will be broadcast locally by My50. The games will also be available for streaming online on the Mountain West Network.

