A man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded sometime before 8:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr NE, west of Carlisle.

“Officers arrived and located a moribund male,” he said. “The male was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.”

DeAguero said “there is currently no one in custody as the scene is being processed.”