Biden announces student loan reprieves up to $20K

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced detailed plans to deliver on a campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans – and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need – along with measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.

Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness, Biden announced. For those who also receive Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.

“Both of these targeted actions are for families who need it the most: working and middle class people hit especially hard during the pandemic,” Biden said in remarks at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

Biden is also extending a pause on all federal student loan payments for what he called the “final time” through the end of 2022.

If his plan survives legal challenges that are almost certain to come, it could offer a windfall to many in the run-up to this fall’s midterm elections. More than 43 million people have federal student debt, with an average balance of $37,667, according to federal data. Nearly a third of borrowers owe less than $10,000, and about half owe less than $20,000. The White House estimates that Biden’s announcement would erase the federal student debt of about 20 million people.

“That’s 20 million people who can start getting on with their lives,” Biden said. “All this means, people can start to finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt. To get on top of their rent and utilities. To finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business.”

In New Mexico, that mountain of student debt isn’t quite so high.

“Any support for student debt relief is welcome news,” said University of New Mexico spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair.

According to Blair, nearly 60% of students who started at UNM as a full-time freshman and went on to graduate from UNM did not borrow at all. Of those who did, the average amount borrowed was a little over $21,000 during their undergraduate years, she said.

Under Biden’s plan, nearly half that debt would be canceled, and if those loans were in the form of a Pell Grant, it could erase nearly the entire debt.

Of 50 states and Washington D.C., New Mexico ranked second in lowest average debt levels as a state and third in lowest percentage of borrowers, Blair said. This is largely due to the availability of Legislative Lottery Scholarships and Opportunity Scholarships, she said.

Ian May, president of the Associated Students at the University of New Mexico, said one of the goals of student government is to help students graduate as debt free as possible by “talking to the state Legislature about our students’ concerns,” by offering student government “internal scholarships,” although he acknowledged those are limited in number.

With in-state UNM tuition and fees standing at $10,800 this academic year, he said, Biden’s student debt cancellation plan would essentially eliminate one full year of tuition at the university.

“I think at the end of the day, anything that helps students is something that we can be very happy about,” May said.

Proponents of Biden’s plan say cancellation will narrow the racial wealth gap – Black students are more likely to borrow federal student loans and at higher amounts than others. Four years after earning bachelor’s degrees, Black borrowers owe an average of nearly $25,000 more than their white peers, according to a Brookings Institution study.

Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, but also from Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness.

The White House emphasized that no one in the top 5% of incomes would see any loan relief.

But top Republicans were not persuaded.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said, “President Biden’s inflation is crushing working families, and his answer is to give away even more government money to elites with higher salaries. Democrats are literally using working Americans’ money to try to buy themselves some enthusiasm from their political base.”

In fact many Democrats, from congressional leaders to others facing tough reelection bids this November, have pushed the administration to go as broadly as possible on debt relief, seeing it in part as a galvanizing issue, particularly for Black and young voters.

The extension of the pandemic-era payment freeze comes just days before millions of Americans are to find out when their next student loan bills will be due. The current pause is to end Aug. 31.

The administration said the Education Department would release information in coming weeks for eligible borrowers to sign up for debt relief. Cancellation for some will be automatic, if the department has access to their income information, but others will need to fill out a form.

Current students would be eligible for relief only if their loans were originated before July 1, 2022. Biden is also proposing capping the amount that borrowers must pay monthly on undergraduate loans at 5% of their earnings, down from 10% previously. The Education Department is to post a proposed rule to that effect, which would also cover the unpaid monthly interest for borrowers who remain current with their monthly payments – even when the payments are $0 because their incomes are low.

The Biden administration plan would also raise the income floor for repayments, meaning no one earning below 225% of the federal poverty level would need to make monthly payments.

The Justice Department released a legal opinion concluding that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act gives the Education secretary the “authority to reduce or eliminate the obligation to repay the principal balance of federal student loan debt.” The legal opinion also concluded that the debit could be applied on a “class-wide” basis in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawsuits are likely nonetheless.

Tom Anderson, 62, long ago paid off his student loans. The Albuquerque-based analyst for a health care company out of Virginia, Anderson said he left Arkansas State University in the early 1980s with $15,000 in outstanding student debt.

“I got Pell Grants and National Direct Student Loans, and then as I was going into my senior year of college, I kind of maxed out on some stuff and had to actually take a commercial loan to finish up my degree,” Anderson said.

He subsequently had a 10-year career in the U.S. Navy and began paying off his college debt.

“My attitude is I pay my debts, but you know what, if someone needs a helping hand, let’s give it to him. People should be responsible for themselves, but a helping hand is not a bad thing.”

Anderson noted that his daughter racked up $150,000 in student loans from undergraduate and graduate school and then law school. Even though $10,000 would be “a drop in the bucket” off that debt, “it’s a good faith effort to help people out a bit.”

And for those who say Biden’s plan is a bad use of taxpayer money, he said, “we can talk for hours about other things that are a bad use of taxpayer money and that don’t help people – and you can quote me on that.”

Journal staff writer Rick Nathanson contributed to this report.