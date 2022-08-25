 High School Football Picks - Albuquerque Journal

High School Football Picks

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

1
High School Football Picks
High School
2
Girls soccer: state champs in 2021 figure to be ...
Featured Sports
Cibola, Hope Christian and Sandia Prep, ... Cibola, Hope Christian and Sandia Prep, are the defending state champions in girls soccer, and each ...
3
Numerous boys soccer contenders chasing one goal
Boys' Soccer
Santa Fe, Albuquerque Academy and Sandia ... Santa Fe, Albuquerque Academy and Sandia Prep are seeking to defend their 2021 state championships with the 2022 boys soccer season having begun in ...
4
James Yodice: It's been a LONG while since Cleveland, ...
Featured Sports
The first prep football column of ... The first prep football column of the regular season begins with this: 3,234 days. Explanation on its meaning forthcoming in a moment.
5
Prep football roundup: Bloomfield QB throws 6 TD passes ...
Featured Sports
The Bloomfield High School offense opened ... The Bloomfield High School offense opened the 2022 season with the Bobcats in full bloom Saturday. Senior Ryan Sharpe and his receiving corps made ...
6
Prep football: Week 2 Games To Watch
Featured Sports
(7 p.m. Friday unless noted.) 1. ... (7 p.m. Friday unless noted.) 1. Cleveland (0-1) at La Cueva (1-0), Wilson Stadium: The coaching axiom says teams tend to make their biggest ...
7
Prep football roundup: Centennial stuns Cleveland; Volcano Vista rolls
Featured Sports
For the first time in three ... For the first time in three years, the Cleveland High School football team lost a game. On Friday night, quarterback Daniel Hernandez's 5-yard sneak ...
8
La Cueva defense is a Bear in rout of ...
Featured Sports
It was a shutout that wasn't ... It was a shutout that wasn't a shutout. La Cueva's defense smothered Rio Rancho virtually from start to finish, sacked Rams quarterback Noah Nelson ...
9
Court lets Hope Christian transfer Clayton play
Featured Sports
An Albuquerque judge on Thursday granted ... An Albuquerque judge on Thursday granted a permanent injunction against the New Mexico Activities As ...