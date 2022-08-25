APS board approves contract after impasse

Many Albuquerque educators are breathing a sigh of relief.

After an outpouring of concern and criticism — and backlash from the local teachers union — the Albuquerque Public Schools board voted 6-1 to approve the district’s negotiated agreement with the union Wednesday night following a roughly two hour bargaining strategy meeting behind closed doors.

Wednesday’s decision came after the board made an unprecedented decision to table the agreement last week, citing a need for more time and concerns that the contract gave up too much of the district’s control on academic issues. That prompted the union to declare a formal impasse less than 24 hours later.

The board’s ratification of the contract resolved the impasse.

“Obviously this is a good thing, and I’m glad that … the board did the right thing to move forward,” Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein said after the meeting. “(But) there’s been damage done, damage to trust, damage in terms of respect for employees.”

One of the main issues board members raised with the contract was with language involving educators’ freedom to exercise their professional judgment in academic issues within the limits of Common Core State Standards and other guidelines.

Within the agreement are commitments to implement restorative practices in APS schools and to provide instructional support providers, like social workers and counselors, the same minimum salary increases approved for teachers and some counselors by state lawmakers earlier this year.

The raises — the biggest in APS history for many educators, according to the union — were approved earlier this summer by the board, but were bundled with the entire negotiated agreement and needed to be approved as a package, Bernstein said.

The decision to table threw those raises up in the air, she said.

Board President Yolanda Montoya-Cordova, speaking for the board, said there was some confusion about the ratification process, but that the questions and concerns that board members expressed last week had largely been answered.

Montoya-Cordova added the board will be getting more frequent updates in the process going forward, and that negotiators will be more aligned with board priorities.

“Unprecedented wages — we’ve always supported that,” she said. “It wasn’t ideal, but we’re gonna get there … (we) ask for some grace, especially with the new board as we’re trying to move forward.”

Criticism cascaded on board members from the union, many of its members and the community after last week’s decision.

“I hope every employee in the district knows how grateful we are for their hard work, dedication, and resiliency,” Superintendent Scott Elder said in a statement. “The Board’s action tonight reflects our appreciation and support for the work carried out daily in our classrooms by every professional who contributes to the education of our students.”

Dozens of Albuquerque educators wore red on Wednesday in solidarity with their colleagues, and in an effort to urge the board to approve the contract. Over 6,400 letters were sent in response to an online campaign.

Peggy Muller-Aragón, the lone “no” vote, spoke up about the ensuing outpouring of concern.

“You are valued by me … I of course wanted everyone to keep their raises, and continue getting them,” Muller-Aragón said, adding later as she cast her vote that she “won’t be threatened, intimidated, lied to (or) coerced to force (her) vote.”

While not an outright disapproval, the decision to table was a breach of good faith bargaining between the union and the district, Bernstein said.

“It was not just the last and best offer from the district and from the union, it was jointly recommended,” she said.

In a prohibited practices complaint filed with the district’s labor relations board after the impasse was declared, lawyers for the union argued the board had refused to ratify the agreement over a provision that APS’ bargaining team hadn’t been instructed to pursue modifications to. They argued that the board had acted in bad faith, and that they hadn’t given their representatives sufficient authority to bargain in good faith.

The move shook the confidence of many impacted educators, some of whom publicly questioned if their work was valued.

Yvonne Garcia, a social worker at several APS schools, emphasized her appreciation of the district and union’s collaboration on the agreement but said the decision to table it left her and her colleagues questioning the support the district was giving them.

“We’re not really sure what that means in regards to … our value,” Garcia said on Tuesday. “These were the things that both sides, in good faith, were able to negotiate to the benefit of both parties. And so that should have been respected.”

Even though the agreement was ultimately approved by the board, the entire situation will have a lasting effect on educators, Bernstein said, adding that thousands of educators have been demoralized and that that eventually makes its way into the classroom.

“The comments linger,” Bernstein said. “The tone, whether or not people feel supported, respected — that doesn’t go away with a vote.”

Montoya-Cordova apologized to APS employees for the tension the situation caused, and reminded them that they have the board’s support going into the new school year.

“Don’t lose faith in us,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that we had this … happen, but I think we can rise from it.”