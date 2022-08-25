 Saturation patrols, DWI checkpoints planned Saturday - Albuquerque Journal

Saturation patrols, DWI checkpoints planned Saturday

By Journal Staff Report

SANTA FE – Drivers in New Mexico and throughout the country can expect increased law enforcement patrols and sobriety checkpoints Saturday as part of a campaign against impaired driving.

The advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving said New Mexico State Police and law enforcement agencies in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Roswell and elsewhere will participate by operating checkpoints or saturation patrols.

“Hazardous driving behaviors have increased over the past two years amounting to more alcohol-related deaths and injuries on our roads,” the group’s national president, Alex Otte, said in a news release. “As we head into one of the busiest weeks on the road and the long Labor Day weekend, MADD joins our law enforcement partners in urging everyone to plan ahead before the first drink.”

In 2021, more than 12,000 people died in drunken driving crashes, according to national highway estimates, making it the worst year since 2007, MADD said.

Volunteers and staff for MADD will participate in sobriety checkpoints and other events Saturday to promote safe driving.

“We know that at the end of summertime, people go to parties and celebrate with their loved ones,” Bert Parnall, a member of the MADD New Mexico advisory board, said in a news release. “Therefore, it is critical for them to have a plan, and that plan should be to designate a non-drinking driver to get them home safely.”

