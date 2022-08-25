SF Diocese reinstates obligatory attendance

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

If you’re a Catholic in New Mexico, it’s time to dust off those Sunday clothes and get back into the groove of weekly services.

Archbishop John C. Wester announced Monday that he is reinstating obligatory Sunday Mass attendance and all “Holy Days of Obligation” because of decreasing COVID-19 risks.

Wester, in an Archdiocese of Santa Fe news release, did specify two acceptable excuses for churchgoers to miss Sunday Mass. Those suffering from any illnesses or busy taking care of a child have a serious reason to stay home on Sundays. Pastors can also excuse churchgoers from attending.

Obligatory Sunday Mass attendance was suspended by Wester on March 13, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The diocese announced the reinstatement of public Mass service with an obligatory mask mandate and limited indoor capacity in April 2021.

The last time any COVID-19 protocols or restrictions were updated by the archdiocese was in February when masks became optional during church celebrations. Eucharist ministers are still required to wear a face mask while administering communion.