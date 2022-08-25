 SF Diocese reinstates obligatory attendance - Albuquerque Journal

SF Diocese reinstates obligatory attendance

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Archbishop John C. Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

If you’re a Catholic in New Mexico, it’s time to dust off those Sunday clothes and get back into the groove of weekly services.

Archbishop John C. Wester announced Monday that he is reinstating obligatory Sunday Mass attendance and all “Holy Days of Obligation” because of decreasing COVID-19 risks.

Wester, in an Archdiocese of Santa Fe news release, did specify two acceptable excuses for churchgoers to miss Sunday Mass. Those suffering from any illnesses or busy taking care of a child have a serious reason to stay home on Sundays. Pastors can also excuse churchgoers from attending.

Obligatory Sunday Mass attendance was suspended by Wester on March 13, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The diocese announced the reinstatement of public Mass service with an obligatory mask mandate and limited indoor capacity in April 2021.

The last time any COVID-19 protocols or restrictions were updated by the archdiocese was in February when masks became optional during church celebrations. Eucharist ministers are still required to wear a face mask while administering communion.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » SF Diocese reinstates obligatory attendance

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lawuit seeks to bar GOP candidate from ballot
2022 election
Dem lawmaker cites past convictions and ... Dem lawmaker cites past convictions and the lack of a pardon
2
Saturation patrols, DWI checkpoints planned Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
Increased law enforcement patrols and checkpoints ... Increased law enforcement patrols and checkpoints part of a campaign against impaired driving
3
SF Diocese reinstates obligatory attendance
ABQnews Seeker
Illness, child care acceptable excuses Illness, child care acceptable excuses
4
Law enforcement releases names of 5 men killed
ABQnews Seeker
APD and BCSO looking into recent ... APD and BCSO looking into recent homicides in Bernalillo County
5
APS board approves contract after impasse
ABQnews Seeker
and backlash from the local teachers ... and backlash from the local teachers union — the Albuquerque Public Schools board voted 6-1 to approve the district's negotiated agreement with the union ...
6
Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at ...
ABQnews Seeker
This year marks 50 years of ... This year marks 50 years of the event
7
Brothers take part in cutthroat competition
ABQnews Seeker
City councilor joins his sibling to ... City councilor joins his sibling to make knives on 'Forged in Fire' reality show
8
BernCo buying Tiny Homes land
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's Note: This story has been ... Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct inaccurate information Bernalillo County officials gave Tuesday about the Tiny Homes Village's occupancy. There are ...
9
NM's alcohol death rate is 'off the charts'
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers confronted the alarming numbers while ... Lawmakers confronted the alarming numbers while examining the role of alcohol in crime, disease and death