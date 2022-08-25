Free movie night at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday

It’s “Movie Mania: The Sky’s the Limit!” — one park, three movies to choose from. And it’s free.

Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department and Bernalillo County are offering a night of movies at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday.

Visitors will have the choice of three films — “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Spaceballs” and “Up!” The movies will play simultaneously.

The park, 5500 Balloon Fiesta Parkway, will open at 6 p.m. and the movies will start at dusk. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Food trucks and vendors will be on site, but visitors may bring blankets, lawn chairs and personal food or drink items.

Prohibited items include alcohol, glass, sharp or dangerous items, and recording devices. Pets are also prohibited; however, service animals are allowed.

Call the Movies in the Park Hotline at (505) 314-0477 for more information.