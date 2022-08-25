 Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grishan, shown speaking during a July 2020 briefing at the Roundhouse, announced Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time. The governor said she has only mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after returning from a political trip to Colorado.

The Democratic governor said in a statement she was experiencing only mild symptoms but had started taking Paxlovid, a pill that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death for some high-risk COVID-19 patients, after receiving medical guidance.

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

“I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely,” the governor added.

Lujan Grisham, who is currently isolating at the governor’s official residence in Santa Fe, had last tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

The governor’s positive COVID-19 test comes as she is locked in a tough reelection campaign against Republican Mark Ronchetti.

While the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn praise from supporters, Ronchetti and other critics have said actions like closing restaurants and other businesses and shuttering public schools for nearly a year caused long-term damage to the state.

New Mexico was one of the last states to still have a face mask mandate for public settings in place when Lujan Grisham dramatically lifted in February, on the final day of a 30-day legislative session.

She has staunchly defended her handling of the pandemic, saying aggressive action was needed to reduce the spread of the virus in a state with high poverty rates and a chronic shortage of health care workers.

