Grants available for rural volunteer fire departments

Rural fire departments in small communities can now apply for the New Mexico Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department recently announced it’s accepting applications for the VFA grant, which has more than $900,000 available, according to a news release from the department.

Rural fire departments that aid communities of 10,000 people or less are eligible to apply for the funds, the release states. The money “can be used to help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, protect firefighters, and save communities.”

“We never want to experience another fire season like 2022 and the VFA grants are essential for rural fire departments to get the equipment and coordination staff they need to be prepared,” Sarah Cottrell Propst, the department’s cabinet secretary, said in the release.

Applications opened Monday and the deadline to apply is Sept. 30. Volunteer fire organizations can apply here.