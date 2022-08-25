 Silver City distillery awarded $200K from state - Albuquerque Journal

Silver City distillery awarded $200K from state

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

The LEDA grant will help aid in the expansion to a new 45,000-square-foot space in Deming, about an hour south of Silver City where Little Toad Creek Brewery Distillery currently operates. (Courtesy of Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery)

The state has pledged $200,000 in Local Economic Development Act funds to Silver City-based Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery for the company’s expansion into a larger space in Deming and the hiring of an additional 21 employees over the next three years.

It is the second LEDA grant awarded to Little Toad Creek, the first coming in 2016.

“This is a great partnership for the state to leverage its LEDA fund to create jobs in a business led by a local family that wants to stay in Luna County and invest in their own community,” New Mexico Economic Development Department Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a statement. “The Little Toad expansion will allow them to expand production and create steady year-round jobs in an area with the highest unemployment rate in the state.”

Little Toad Creek, owned by Silver City couple Teresa Dahl-Bredine and David Crosley, will move its operations about an hour south to a 45,000-square-foot manufacturing space in Deming. The additional square footage encompasses two industrial metal buildings that can house a distillery and will allow for new stills for producing base spirits and the company’s canned line “Mixed Up Mule,” which has seen an increase in sales at more than 100 grocery stores in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas. The expansion will grow the amount of canned drinks the company can process to 300 cans a minute, and grow Little Toad Creek’s product offerings to additional western states.

The expanded space may also open up the opportunity to contract with other distilleries across the region that don’t have canning facilities.

The company, which got its start out of a garage in 2012 and also has a location in Las Cruces, will likely expand into the new space in Deming in October after some renovations are completed. The company plans to invest nearly $5 million of its own money towards the expansion, according to the state.

“The state support is a big boost; this is an expensive endeavor with a lot of capital,” Dahl-Bredine said. “With LEDA we can move forward with more certainty and bring on the needed employees faster.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Silver City distillery awarded $200K from state

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Silver City distillery awarded $200K from state
ABQnews Seeker
The money will aid in more ... The money will aid in more hiring, updates to new facility
2
Grants available for rural volunteer fire departments
ABQnews Seeker
Rural fire departments in small communities ... Rural fire departments in small communities can now apply for the New Mexico Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources ...
3
Pedestrian struck, critically injured in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in critical condition ... A person is in critical condition after being hit by a driver Thursday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...
4
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after returning from a political trip to Colorado. The Democratic ...
5
Foothills nature walk allows locals to explore, learn about ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque is rich in natural beauty ... Albuquerque is rich in natural beauty and geological history. The Foothills Wild: Guided Nature Walk aims to allow locals to revisit, or even discover ...
6
Lawsuit seeks to bar GOP candidate from ballot
2022 election
Dem lawmaker cites past convictions and ... Dem lawmaker cites past convictions and the lack of a pardon
7
Saturation patrols, DWI checkpoints planned Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
Increased law enforcement patrols and checkpoints ... Increased law enforcement patrols and checkpoints part of a campaign against impaired driving
8
SF Diocese reinstates obligatory attendance
ABQnews Seeker
Illness, child care acceptable excuses Illness, child care acceptable excuses
9
Isotopes hitting home runs, grand slams at record pace
ABQnews Seeker
The Isotopes are on pace to ... The Isotopes are on pace to shatter their home run record and have hit more than any pro team this season other than the ...